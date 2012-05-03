* Prices for Brazilian, Indian ore cargoes fall $1/tonne

* China services activity cools in April (Updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 3 Shanghai steel futures fell to fresh two-month lows on Thursday as output in top producer China remained well in excess of demand, curbing appetite for raw material iron ore.

Offer prices for Brazilian and Indian cargoes in China fell by $1 per tonne, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal, amid limited buying interest from the Chinese who were away before Wednesday for a public holiday.

The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session trough of 4,234 yuan ($670) per tonne, its weakest since March 7, before closing down 0.1 percent at 4,239 yuan.

"China is producing so much steel and end-user demand is, at best, seeing a marginal improvement," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

"We need to see a correction in steel prices to cut this tremendous supply coming to the market."

China's daily crude steel output stayed above 2 million tonnes in mid-April, based on estimates by industry group China Iron and Steel Association, after hitting a record high of 2.031 million tonnes a day in the first 10 days of last month.

But the rate of drawdown in China's five major steel products - rebar, wire rod, hot rolled coil, cold rolled coil and plate - since hitting their peaks for the year had halved to 10 percent in 2012 compared to the average pace over the past five years, based on Reuters calculations from data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

That suggests steel demand in the world's largest consumer and producer is taking a hit from a slowdown in the overall economy that in the first quarter grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years.

Data on Thursday showed China's services sector cooled last month, retreating from a 10-month high in March, underscoring two manufacturing figures for April which showed weakness among smaller enterprises despite improved headline figures.

VALE TENDER

Since peaking at 19 million tonnes in mid-February, the country's inventory of five major steel products held by traders fell 10 percent over nine weeks to 17.1 million tonnes on April 20, according to the BoA-Merrill Lynch data citing figures from China's customs, National Bureau of Statistics and industry consultancies.

Over 2007 to 2011, stockpiles dropped an average 20 percent over nine weeks after hitting their peaks, the data showed.

Given China's huge steel production capacity, mills tend to continue to produce more, even at thin margins, unless they see prices dropping sharply and on a sustained basis.

Tracking weaker steel prices, iron ore also slipped, with the benchmark 62-percent grade ore .IO62-CNI=SI dropping 0.6 percent to $144.60 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel Index.

"We are not seeing buying interest and we expect more spot cargoes from suppliers," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.

Top miner Vale sold a cargo of 63.72-percent grade iron ore at $145.18 a tonne, cost and freight, at a tender on Wednesday, down from $146.52 at a previous sale of a similar grade last week, traders said.

Vale is selling another cargo of 64.13-percent grade iron ore lumps on Thursday, while major Indian exporter Sesa Goa is offering two cargoes with grades below 60 percent, traders said.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0712 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4239 -6.00 -0.14 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 148 -0.25 -0.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.6 -0.80 -0.55 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.33 -0.59 -0.40

Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)