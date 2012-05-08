* Some Chinese steel mills cut prices to draw buyers-trade

* China daily steel output hits record in April

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 8 Spot iron ore prices were hardly changed on Tuesday as slow steel demand in China limited buying appetite and raised concern the world's biggest steel producer may need to curb a record pace of output.

A cargo of Australian Pilbara iron ore fines was sold via China's first physical trading platform, which began physical trading on Tuesday, at $145 a tonne, including freight cost, at par with current market levels, traders said.

The platform, run by China Beijing International Mining Exchange, is the country's latest effort to boost its price-setting influence and wrest control away from giant foreign suppliers.

Another cargo of Australian Newman fines was on offer at $150 a tonne, about $3-$4 more than current market offers, but has yet to be sold, traders said, reflecting hesitation among players to buy raw material at higher prices given a sluggish steel market.

"I heard several mills have cut their steel prices for May to attract buyers," an iron ore trader in Shanghai said. "If buying remains slow, mills may have no choice but to cut production."

China's daily crude steel output hit a record high of 2.026 million tonnes in April, industry data showed on Tuesday, as mills banked on a recovery in steel demand that has been slow so far.

Plentiful supply had been weighing on steel prices. Benchmark rebar steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell for a third straight week last week, and was little changed at 4,218 yuan ($670) a tonne by the midday break on Tuesday.

Prices of steel in China's spot market have dropped by 10-40 yuan per tonne across various products last week, according to data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

"We have seen more steelmakers keep the price guidance flat or slightly down in the past two weeks. Concerns over weak market demand have overtaken rising material costs and impacted material prices despite relatively tight supply," BoA-Merrill Lynch said in a report.

Top miner Vale sold 96,000 tonnes of 63.86-percent grade iron ore at $143.68 a tonne at a tender on Monday, $2 lower than a previous deal, said another trader in Shanghai.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0514 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4218 -3.00 -0.07 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 145 -0.25 -0.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.42 -0.95 -0.65

Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Himani Sarkar)