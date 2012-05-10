* China April commodity imports point to weaker demand
* Shanghai rebar stays near February lows
* Rio Tinto takes cautious stance on spending
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 10 Spot iron ore prices in top
consumer China slipped on Thursday as a slow recovery in steel
demand kept most buyers off the market, with steel prices
hovering near levels last seen in February.
China's iron ore imports dropped to a six-month low of 57.69
million tonnes in April, as falling steel prices forced mills to
buy more iron ore from old stocks sitting at ports and use more
domestic material.
China's latest trade data, which also showed copper imports
at eight-month lows, reflect the slow pace of recovery in
Chinese raw material demand, said Judy Zhu, commodity analyst at
Standard Chartered in Shanghai.
"We feel that demand right now, although it has been
improving from a month ago, has been improving in a very, very
soft pace," said Zhu.
Offer prices for imported iron ore in China, originating
from Australia, Brazil and India, fell by $1 per tonne on
Thursday, according to industry consultancy Umetal.
The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed almost flat at 4,190
yuan a tonne. It hit a session low of 4,180 yuan, near
Wednesday's intraday low of 4,170 yuan, the weakest since Feb.
17.
Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI fell 1 percent to $141.30 a tonne on Wednesday,
the lowest since Feb. 27, based on data from Steel Index.
"Many mills say they have sufficient iron ore stocks for
now, and even those operating with minimal inventory have little
interest to buy," Steel Index said in a note.
A Brazilian cargo of 63.94-percent grade iron ore fines was
sold at $142.20 a tonne at a tender on Wednesday, traders said,
in line with the recent weakness in spot prices.
RISING RISK
Some Chinese mills are opting to buy iron ore from those
stockpiled at ports, which are cheaper than fresh cargoes.
Inventories at ports have dropped to 97 million tonnes last week
from more than 100 million tonnes in early February.
"Based on the reduction in imports, it looks like China may
be drawing down on its iron ore inventories given that steel
production continued at record levels in March and April," said
Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist at Australia and
New Zealand Bank.
"We'll have to keep an eye on port stocks, with some of them
acquired at high prices and unlikely to be sold into the current
market."
Chinese mills increased output to record levels over the
past two months on expectations of a seasonal recovery in
demand.
"But so far the spring demand recovery remains muted. Even
so, we cannot yet see strong evidence of an unwanted stock
build, although this is the risk in the next few months,"
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.
"We retain our forecast of 4.6 percent growth in crude steel
output this year, but suggest that risk to our number currently
is to the downside," the bank said.
Even miners are taking a cautious stance. Rio Tinto
, the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, said it was cautious
about stepping up capital spending and capital returns to
shareholders as the global environment remains highly volatile.
But Standard Chartered's Zhu, who spoke to some Chinese
steel mills recently, said she has not heard any plans by them
to reduce production, with shutting facilities a more costly
option for them.
"At least until the end of May, everybody's very, very keen
to produce as much as possible," she said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0735 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT2 4190 +4.00 +0.10
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144 -1.00 -0.69
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 141.3 -1.40 -0.98
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.8 -1.62 -1.12
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
