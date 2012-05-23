* Rebar futures hit lowest since Nov. 24

* Iron ore index edges higher

* Rebound seen short-lived as steel remains sluggish (Updates Shanghai rebar price)

SHANGHAI, May 23 Shanghai steel futures fell more than 2 percent to a seven-month low on Wednesday, hit by a shaky demand outlook in the world's top steel producer, while risk aversion ahead of a meeting of European leaders to tackle the mounting euro zone debt crisis also kept traders at bay.

Although a state-backed newspaper has said that China would fast track approvals for infrastructure projects, investors are wondering whether that move alone would help counter falling demand from the property slowdown.

"Sentiment is negative with the euro zone crisis brewing in the background. Investors also don't hold high hopes that the Chinese government's recent comments on support for the economy will significantly boost demand," said Wang Jin, an analyst with Everbright Futures in Shanghai. "June and July are also a period of weak demand for steel, so the supply glut will pressure prices."

The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a seven-month low of 3,996 yuan ($630) per tonne before recovering slightly by the end of the day as tepid demand and a supply glut weighed on prices.

By 0730 GMT, the contract was down 1.35 percent at 4,019 yuan per tonne.

Globally, all eyes are on results of the European Union summit later on Wednesday, where EU leaders will seek ways to breathe life into their stricken economies.

Fears of the spread of a euro zone contagion have gripped financial markets in recent weeks, revived by fears that Greece could leave the bloc and Spain's banking stability following a raft of downgrades for its 16 lenders.

In China, Premier Wen Jiabao has promised additional efforts to support growth, while Vice-Premier Li Keqiang has said the country will stick to active fiscal and prudent monetary policy to maintain relatively fast economic growth.

Still, Beijing said last week that it would stick to its stance of curbing speculative property demand, dashing hopes that it would relax its year-long clampdown on the property sector - a key driver of China's steel demand.

Separately, benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rebounded marginally on Tuesday on bargain-hunting, with the index edging up $0.20 to $131.10 per tonne, according to data from the Steel Index.

But many doubt the uptick will last.

Traders said sluggish demand, along with a supply glut brought by record daily crude steel production since March and falling rebar prices were expected force mills in the world's No.1 steel producer to pare back output in coming weeks.

"We do not expect steel prices to pick up significantly since demand is unable to absorb continued high steel output," the Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index said in a daily note. "We still see steel production having to come off highs for mills to recover margins, and expect subsequent demand for spot iron ore to drop as a result."

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0730 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4019 -55.00 -1.35 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 134 0.25 0.19 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.1 0.20 0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.06 0.65 0.49

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3231 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)