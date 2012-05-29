* China daily steel output to stay near record in June -CISA

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 29 Shanghai steel futures rose for a third day in a row on Tuesday, though the equities-led gains appeared vulnerable, with China's steel output unlikely to fall sharply despite weak demand, boosting bulging supplies that may keep prices under pressure.

Daily crude steel output in top producer China remained near record highs above 2 million tonnes in mid-May, based on industry estimates, and was likely to stay around that level next month as steelmakers continue to run their blast furnaces to protect market share in a highly fragmented sector.

The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6 percent to close at 4,115 yuan ($650) a tonne, tracking gains in Chinese shares .

Despite rising since Friday, construction-use rebar, or reinforcing bar, is down 4 percent in May, its second monthly drop in a row, and analysts say prices should fall further to curb output.

"We're just seeing a technical rebound, but there's still some chance the market will correct. We need to see the price correct further because there's still no production cut," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

China's daily crude steel output hit a record 2.045 million tonnes in early May, the China Iron and Steel Association estimated, and an official at the industry group said on Tuesday the run rate was likely to stay around 2 million tonnes in June.

"Steel output will fall, given that the market remains weak, but it will not be huge because of the massive capacity," Qu Xiuli, vice secretary general of the industry group, said on the sidelines of a conference in Shanghai.

That could swell steel product inventories that have dropped at a slower rate this year than last, in step with China's cooling economy.

SHUTDOWN POINT

Inventories of five major steel products, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, held by Chinese traders have dropped nearly 17 percent in the 14 weeks since hitting this year's peak of 19 million tonnes, data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch shows.

In the same comparative period last year, stockpiles had fallen by almost 24 percent, the data showed.

"Given the recent price collapse, we believe some mills have reached the shutdown point. We expect the supply reduction and high raw material cost will limit further price downside in the near term," BoA-Merrill Lynch said in a note.

Spot iron ore prices have tracked the weaker steel market, although the recent slide has spurred some buying interest.

"Prices have stabilised but it is still too early to say whether the market is bouncing back. We need to see whether there will be more transactions in the next few days," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.2 percent to $130.70 a tonne on Monday, based on data from the Steel Index.

Top miner Vale sold a 173,151-tonne cargo of 63.5-percent grade iron ore fines via China's trading platform on Monday at $135.50 a tonne, up nearly 2 percent from a benchmark price, the website of the platform operator showed.

"Inquiries have increased but the price gap between buyers and sellers is still wide," said the Shanghai trader.

"For major Australian iron ore fines, it's $3-$4 a tonne, so those who still have enough stocks or not in a hurry to secure anything at a high price try to buy from the ports where material is cheaper."

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0730 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4115 +26.00 +0.64 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 132.5 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.7 +0.20 +0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.24 -0.03 -0.02

Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)