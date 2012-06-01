* Iron ore, China steel price gains seen short-lived

* China factory data points to further econ weakness

* BHP Billiton sells Yandi fines via GlobalOre -trader (Adds BHP Billiton cargo sale, updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, June 1 Shanghai steel futures slipped on Friday but posted their first weekly gain in seven weeks, spurred by hopes that Chinese stimulus measures could lift demand, although the optimism is fading fast as the weak consumption season begins.

Spot iron ore prices are also on track to end a six-week losing streak, but analysts and traders doubt the momentum could be sustained unless steel demand picks up strongly.

Fresh Chinese manufacturing data showing a deeper-than-forecast deterioration in demand at home and abroad weighed on steel prices on Friday after steep gains earlier in the week.

The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to close at 4,095 yuan ($640) a tonne, but gained more than 1 percent for the week.

"Pricing has popped more on expectations than fundamentals," said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai.

Price offers for imported iron ore in China were little changed on Friday, according to industry consultancy Umetal, suggesting sellers are holding off from further raising prices.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $134.80 a tonne on Thursday, based on data from the Steel Index.

For the week, however, iron ore was up more than 3 percent after a recent slide in prices to over six-month lows below $130 a tonne prodded some Chinese mills to restock and traders to take positions.

"Mills don't really need to be buying at this moment so it's very possible that unless we see real steel demand taking a leg up in the next couple of weeks, you could easily see that price slipping a bit further," said Train.

"While $130 is a reasonable cost support level, in a destocking environment you can always get below that support level for a short time."

NOT OPTIMISTIC

There have also been few deals in the physical market.

Miner BHP Billiton sold a 90,000-tonne cargo of 58-percent grade Yandi iron ore fines at $126 a tonne via the GlobalOre platform, a Shanghai-based trader said.

That was up from a previous sale of the same grade at $124.10 earlier this week.

GlobalOre, backed by BHP Billiton and other top miners Vale and Rio Tinto , began trading on Wednesday, less than a month after China launched its first iron ore physical trading platform in a bid to boost its price-setting influence in its biggest commodity import by volume.

"Some traders have increased price offers for iron ore in the domestic market by 10-20 yuan per tonne but very few trades. Some selling rebar have increased offers by 50-100 yuan a tonne but no actual deals," said a trader in the port city of Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province.

"People are not that optimistic for the market because June and July are the weak demand season for steel products."

China's steel demand has slowed along with its economy and surveys of its vast factory sector released on Friday showed momentum eased in May, prompting some analysts to say that annual economic growth in the second quarter may be below 7.5 percent.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0853 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4095 -8.00 -0.19 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 135.5 +0.50 +0.37 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.8 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.94 +0.12 +0.09

Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)