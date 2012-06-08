* China daily crude steel output drops in late May

* Shanghai rebar up modestly, doubts on impact of rate cut (Adds sales of BHP cargoes, updates rebar price)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, June 8 Spot iron ore prices were steady to lower amid few bids on Friday, with Chinese steel producers hesitant to pick up fresh cargoes as weaker steel demand curbed output.

China's first interest rate cut in nearly four years, announced late on Thursday, was unlikely to spur demand significantly, given the modest quarter-percentage point reduction and the country's steel overcapacity.

Shanghai rebar futures gained 0.2 percent to close at 4,108 yuan ($650) a tonne, rising by a similar percentage for the week.

Iron ore is on track to end the week lower, its seventh weekly decline in eight, on slower demand from top importer China as the country's daily crude steel output fell below 2 million tonnes for the first time in two months as mills respond to slack demand.

"Steel mills are very reluctant in buying iron ore because they're still seeing a weak steel market," said a Singapore-based physical iron ore trader.

Price offers for imported iron ore in China were little changed on Friday, traders said. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $130.60 a tonne on Thursday, and is down more than 3 percent so far for the week, based on data from the Steel Index.

Steel mills produced an average 1.96 million tonnes of crude steel a day over the May 21-31 period, down 3.9 percent from the preceding 10 days, according to data released by the China Iron and Steel Association.

"The underlying message is quite simple. Mills don't have any confidence in the coming months about steel demand," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

But Liu said China's steel output has to fall by at least 10 percent from peak levels to help rebalance the market - that is, cut supply to boost prices.

Based on CISA's estimate, daily crude steel output hit a record high of 2.045 million tonnes in early May.

OVERCAPACITY

Slower steel output is likely to see iron ore drop to around $120 a tonne, said Liu.

Liu also said China's rate cut was unlikely to fuel steel demand substantially.

"The real issue for the Chinese steel sector is not liquidity, but overcapacity," he said.

Top miner Vale sold a 64.4-percent grade capesize cargo of Carajas iron ore fines at $133 per tonne at a tender on Thursday, far below a sale of a similar grade at $141 in late May, the Singapore trader said.

"It gives you a good picture of the current state of the market," he said, adding that he saw further room for prices to drop.

Still, some traders continue to take up cargoes, betting that prices will recover.

"We have seen some traders over the last few weeks purchasing iron ore, gambling that the iron ore market will go up," said another trader in Hong Kong.

"Looks like we're going to have some very uncomfortable traders sitting on cargoes of very expensive iron ore and unable to sell them in the coming weeks."

BHP Billiton sold more than 45,000 tonnes of 62.7 percent-grade Australian Newman iron ore fines via private negotiations at $135.50 tonne, said a Shanghai-based trader.

BHP also sold a similar cargo of 57.7-percent grade Yandi fines via a private deal at $124 a tonne, the trader said.

Both prices, which include cost and freight for delivery in China's eastern Qingdao port, were down slightly from prior deals, he said.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0843 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4108 +6.00 +0.15 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 133 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.6 -0.40 -0.31 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.88 +2.31 +1.76

Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day

($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)