* Iron ore prices on track for biggest monthly drop since Oct

* Steel mills may return to market for restocking

* Buying expected to be limited to small volumes (Recasts, updates Shanghai rebar price)

By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, July 30 China rebar futures hit their highest in more than a week on Monday, after dropping for the previous three weeks, while iron ore prices will find support as steelmakers stock up on the key raw material following its 2-1/2 year low struck last week.

But persistent worries about the health of the global economy, battered by a debt crisis in the euro zone and stuttering growth in the world's largest economy, the United States, will limit price gains, industry participants said.

The most active rebar contract for January on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged 3,776 yuan ($590) per tonne, its highest since July 20, before paring gains to trade almost flat at 3,757 yuan. Rebar prices had shed about 7 percent over the three weeks to July 27.

Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI hit $116.20 per tonne on Friday, its thirteenth consecutive decline and its lowest level since Dec. 29, 2009, according to the Steel Index.

"Steel mills may need to replenish some iron ore stocks after they saw prices have slid too much over the past few weeks, and they are also running very low on stocks," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.

Iron ore prices slid 7 percent last week and are on track for a drop of 13 percent this month, in the biggest monthly drop since October.

"Spot prices are currently cheaper than the stocks that steel mills have on hand. If the decline persists, it would encourage steel mills to restock more," a trader in Beijing said.

But a sharp upturn in iron ore prices is not expected anytime soon. Traders said fears about the global economy and fragile growth in China meant iron ore prices were likely to stay rangebound in the near-term.

With tepid demand worldwide and strong production from Australia and Brazil, some industry experts warn that the downtrend for iron ore prices remains intact and prices could touch $110 a tonne if demand does not pick up fast enough.

Sharply falling prices and swelling inventories have forced some small traders to sell their stocks at a loss, abandoning hopes for a strong rebound in demand for iron ore and steel in the latter half of this year, given the bearish outlook for the global economy.

"Prices will probably not fall as sharply as they did in the past month, but they may continue to decline since the overall macro environment remains unstable," the Shanghai-based trader said.

Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0712 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3757 -5.00 -0.13 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 118 -1.00 -0.84 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.2 -1.10 -0.94 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 117.43 -1.21 -1.02

*In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3807 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)