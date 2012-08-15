* China steel prices may not have room to fall further -analyst * Miners continue to sell spot iron ore cargoes By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Shanghai steel futures dropped for the third day in a row on Wednesday, putting more pressure on iron ore prices which languished near 31-month lows as weak steel demand curbed appetite for the raw material. But with spot iron ore prices having fallen 24 percent and Chinese steel down 16 percent from their 2012 peaks, some analysts and traders are starting to think both markets could soon hit bottom on expectations demand may pick up in the fourth quarter. The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.3 percent at 3,655 yuan ($570) a tonne by 0533 GMT. The contract hit a record low of 3,631 yuan earlier this month. "Right now, steel prices don't have much room to fall further, and (current levels) may also be the bottom for iron ore," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. "But even if we see some improvement in demand, a strong rebound in prices is unlikely. There's still a lot of steel inventory to digest and overcapacity in China." Inventory of five major steel products in China, including rebar and hot-rolled coil, held by traders, stood at 15.1 million tonnes at the end of last week, 9.4 percent more than a year ago, based on data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer, is slowing along with the economy which grew at its weakest pace in more than three years in the second quarter. Disappointing trade and industrial output data last week suggested the slowdown may have extended to July. BULLISH FOR Q4 China's slowdown has weighed most on iron ore, the price of which is mainly driven by its biggest importer. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $113.30 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Steel Index, a day after hitting $112.90, its lowest since Dec. 29, 2009. The price of the steelmaking ingredient has fallen in 22 of the past 25 trading sessions. "I don't think prices have bottomed. I think they have room to go down further. But I'm bullish for the fourth quarter," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong. "The China stimulus will be felt in Q4 and that will lift iron ore prices." China cut interest rates in June and July and slashed banks' required reserve ratio three times since November to boost lending and stimulate its economy. Analysts expect more of those, or even more aggressive, steps after trade and new bank lending data last week suggested pro-growth policies have been slow to gain traction. Robust Chinese demand for iron ore fueled a tripling in prices to near $200 in early 2011 from 2008, as Beijing's urbanisation bid meant huge demand for steel. But now iron ore is underperforming other China-focused commodities, such as copper, which has only dropped by around 2 percent this year versus iron ore's 18 percent slump. Despite falling prices, miners continue to push out spot cargoes, with top iron ore producer Vale selling two cargoes via separate tenders on Wednesday. Vale is offering 90,791 tonnes of 64.11-percent grade Brazilian iron ore lump and another 176,800 tonnes of Brazilian Carajas iron ore fines, traders said. Vale sold a similar Carajas material on Monday at $123.51 a tonne, including freight. Last week, Vale sold about seven cargoes on the spot market estimated at more than 1 million tonnes, traders said. Second-ranked iron ore miner Rio Tinto is offering 165,000 tonnes of 58 percent-grade Australian Yandicoogina fines, also at a tender closing on Wednesday, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0533 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN3 3655 -11.00 -0.30 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 114 -0.50 -0.44 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 113.3 +0.40 +0.35 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 114.75 +0.63 +0.55 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)