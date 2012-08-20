* Shanghai rebar marks record low at 3,599 yuan/T
* Iron ore on Friday fell to lowest since late-2009
* Rebounding steel output could cap any possible gains in
prices
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Aug 20 Chinese steel futures hit a
record low on Monday, falling below 3,600 yuan ($570) on
festering worries over demand in the world's second-largest
economy, with iron ore remaining trapped at a 2-1/2 year trough.
The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped as low as 3,599 yuan per
tonne, before closing half a percent lower at 3,607 yuan.
Futures on rebar, used in construction, have declined 20 percent
from the year's peak.
An unexpected rebound in steel output in top steel-producer
China may curb any future gains as it could exacerbate a recent
supply glut and high inventories, analysts said.
"Market fundamentals remain poor and rising output in early
August further dampened sentiment," said Ding Rui, an analyst at
Shanghai Zhongcai Futures. "I expect a weak rise in steel prices
as they have largely fallen below production costs, while I
don't see any big improvement in steel demand ahead."
Some traders said they were making a loss of about 300 yuan
per tonne based on current prices.
China's daily crude steel output rose 1.1 percent to 1.970
million tonnes over Aug. 1-10 from July 21-31, belying
expectations for a modest fall, as many steel mills resumed
running after a round of brief maintenance in mid-July.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, one of
the industry benchmarks, fell 1.5 percent to $110.2 per tonne
last Friday, the lowest since December 24, 2009.
Major Chinese steel mills have cut steel product prices for
September bookings, illustrating how bearish they are on a
market that traditionally sees demand recover in the autumn as
construction projects speed up.
Major Chinese steelmaker Angang Steel Co Ltd
cut its main steel product prices by 100-320 yuan for
September bookings, traders said, after Baosteel reduced it
September prices, the third cut since June this year.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 3607 -19.00 -0.52
PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 111.75 -2.00 -1.76
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 110.2 -1.70 -1.52
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 111.66 -1.28 -1.13
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris Lewis)