SHANGHAI Dec 31 Shanghai steel futures extended last week's rally and rose nearly two percent on Monday, buoyed by upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and higher raw material prices.

Factory activity in China's vast manufacturing sector hit its fastest pace in December since May 2011, a survey of private factory managers showed, with a sub-index for new orders pointing to continued strength for the world's second-biggest economy in the new year.

"Investor sentiment is pretty positive and that optimism is also seen in the Shanghai stock market. Steel investors are looking at higher iron ore prices and thinking steel futures will need to catch up," said a Shanghai-based trader.

The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.77 percent at 3,963 yuan ($640) a tonne by midday close on Monday, after easing from a fresh five-month high of 3,969 yuan. The contract is on track to end the year 4.6 percent lower.

The rise in Shanghai rebar came as the price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area rose to 3,730 yuan from 3,300 on Dec. 27, traders said.

Spot iron ore clung on to recent gains with the benchmark index for 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI unchanged at $139.40 a tonne, according to the Steel Index.

The price of iron ore, a key steel making ingredient, has jumped 21 percent this month as falling inventories and renewed confidence about China's economic outlook prompted traders and steel mills to restock.

While investors see the lagging 14 percent gain in steel rebar prices this month as a cue that the rally will continue, industry participants cautioned that oversupply of steel in China would rein in gains.

"The rally may continue into early January but will likely start to fall by the middle of next month. China's steel market is oversupplied and that supply-demand disparity will cap prices," said a broker.

Traders said a cargo of 64.5-percent grade of South African ore was traded at $143.50 a tonne on Friday, while a cargo of Australian 61 percent grade iron ore Pilbara Fines was traded at $139 a tonne on China's spot iron ore trading platform.

The swift gain in iron ore prices -- which have jumped 55 percent since their trough of $87 in September -- has already dented the appetite of Chinese steel mills, traders said.

"They've been burnt by the last crash and are a lot more wary about holding high stocks now," said a trader. ($1 = 6.2335 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fayen Wong; editing by Miral Fahmy)