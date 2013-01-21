* Iron ore may find support at $140, still up 61 pct from
Sept
* China mills well stocked with ore, steel demand slow
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 21 Spot iron ore prices may be
headed for more weakness this week amid lean demand from top
buyer China, although expectations of tight supplies during the
first quarter should keep losses in check.
Iron ore prices fell for the first time in seven weeks last
week after a surge that pushed them to 15-month highs prompted
Chinese mills to step back after aggressively replenishing
stocks since December.
"Mills are not in the mood to buy anything at the moment.
They are probably waiting for prices to fall further before they
go back to the market," said a physical iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
A 165,000-tonne cargo of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara
iron ore fines was sold on Monday on the trading platform run by
China Beijing International Mining Exchange at $146 a tonne, up
about a dollar from a previous tender for the same grade, the
trader said.
It was not clear if a Chinese steel mill bought the cargo,
but the modest price increase may not necessarily be repeated in
other physical deals, traders said.
"We see strong support for prices at $140. Some traders are
also not willing to sell if prices drop so much, especially if
the cargo is not for immediate delivery. They have time to wait
for a better bid," said another trader in Shanghai.
Miner BHP Billiton is selling 50,000 tonnes
of 58.5-percent grade iron ore fines at a tender closing on
Tuesday, traders said.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content , the
industry benchmark, slipped 0.2 percent to $145.10 a tonne on
Friday, the lowest since Jan. 2, according to data provider
Steel Index.
The price fell 6.3 percent last week, but remains 67 percent
higher than the three-year lows touched in September.
Weaker steel prices in China, the world's No. 1 consumer and
producer, also curbed appetite for iron ore.
The price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area fell
by 50-70 yuan ($8-$11) a tonne last week amid slower sales,
traders said.
On Monday, the most-traded rebar contract for May delivery
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell nearly 1 percent
to close at 3,965 yuan a tonne, pulling further away from a
six-month peak of 4,047 yuan hit on Jan. 7.
But tight iron ore supplies, partly due to weather risks in
top exporter Australia and a likely spike in China's crude steel
output to tap into a strong construction season in March should
support iron ore prices, said bulk-commodity sales executive
Melinda Moore at Standard Bank.
"While a number of mills are trying to downplay their recent
restocking panic, suggesting they have 30-40 days supply on
hand, we would argue that with March output rates likely to be
up by 6-10 percent versus January, they are far from
overstocked.
"Given the additional threat of future weather woes,
particularly the eye of the Australian cyclone season hitting in
February, most mills need to be carrying additional stocks for
protection. This is certainly not the time of the year to
initiate a destock," Moore said in a note.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0724 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY3 3965 -37.00 -0.92
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 145.1 -0.30 -0.21
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.26 -0.86 -0.59
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day