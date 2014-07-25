* Imported iron ore prices fall to lowest point since June
* Rebar futures down for eighth session in row
* Goldman Sachs says China unlikely to absorb all new
foreign supplies
By David Stanway
BEIJING, July 25 The price of imported iron ore
sold in China fell for the sixth consecutive day to reach its
lowest point in a month, with few positive signs to encourage
buyers to make purchases.
Iron ore with 62 percent grades for immediate delivery into
China .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.74 percent to $93.6 per tonne on
Thursday, according to data provider The Steel Index. It has
dropped 3.1 percent since last Friday.
"We are not active at all these days," said a manager with
an iron ore trading firm based in Beijing. "Still, I don't
personally think prices will fall much further and it should
pick up again in August."
With the world's biggest steel market more dependent on the
fortunes of the property sector than on factory output, prices
have failed to respond to better manufacturing data this week.
Rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
inched up 0.2 percent to 3,048 yuan ($490) per tonne, ending
seven consecutive daily declines. The most-active iron ore
contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
ended Friday up 0.4 percent at 679 yuan a tonne.
Analysts continue to hold out hope that China's steel sector
will come out leaner and stronger after a difficult
restructuring period.
"If the economy adjusts in accordance with the requirements
of the central government, then the performance of the steel
sector in the second half of the year will be better than in the
first," said China Iron and Steel Association analyst Xue Heping
a research report issued this week.
"It is expected that Chinese mills will see a gradual exit
from their difficulties starting from this year," Xue added.
But industry officials have warned that any recent
improvement in the profits of steel firms was down simply to
declining iron ore prices, which have been eroded by oversupply.
Big global miners like Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton have ramped up production to record
levels in the first half of this year.
But despite expectations that a 30 percent drop in global
prices would lay waste to China's own high-cost ore producers,
domestic output grew 9.9 percent to 710.6 million tonnes in the
first half of 2014.
Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday that while Chinese
iron ore production was still likely to dip from the high levels
of the first half, global producers have overestimated China's
ability to absorb the increase in seaborne supplies.
"We continue to believe that the market is underestimating
the downside risk that China will not absorb every tonne of
incremental seaborne supply, and a material amount of seaborne
capacity will eventually have to close," Goldman Sachs said.
The most recent data from China's National Bureau of
Statistics showed that the year-on-year growth rate in iron ore
production slowed from more than 12 percent in April and May to
7.3 percent in June. It also indicated that marginal producers
in some regions have felt the pinch, with output in Inner
Mongolia dropping 17 percent and Shaanxi 27 percent in June.
Goldman Sachs said production from Hebei - China's biggest
steel producing region that is responsible for more than a third
of the country's total iron ore output - could be the next to
fall off because its marginal costs are higher than elsewhere,
but it would not be enough.
"In our view, the closure of high-cost mines in coastal
provinces will not be sufficient to fully absorb the growing
surplus, leading to greater competition among seaborne producers
going into 2015," it said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3048 +6.00 +0.20
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP4 679 +3.00 +0.44
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES AUG 93.41 +0.53 +0.57
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 93.6 -0.70 -0.74
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 94.02 +0.03 +0.03
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1940 Chinese Yuan)
