* Shanghai rebar futures end morning unchanged, traders cautious * Iron ore prices inch up for third day on Tuesday * Restocking could push prices up further this week - analysts By David Stanway BEIJING, Aug 6 Chinese steel and iron ore futures barely moved in the morning session on Wednesday, with the market waiting for signs the government will act to support major steel-consuming sectors like property in the coming months. Rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning unchanged at 3,107 yuan per tonne. The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning down 0.9 percent at 679 yuan a tonne. "We are still not optimistic over the short- and medium-term," said a manager with an iron ore trading company based in Tangshan in Hebei province. "Although (steel mill) capacity utilisation rates have not been bad recently, the port iron ore inventories, and the volumes currently being shipped, are still way higher than demand, especially when you factor in China's efforts to cut pollution and eliminate overcapacity," he said. Credit restrictions and stagnant domestic demand have put many Chinese steel mills on the brink of closure, but although product prices remain close to 10-year lows, the rapid decline in iron ore prices has eased some of the pressure. Sector profitability in June rose to a three-month high, according to China Iron and Steel Association analyst Xue Heping. "Steel enterprise profitability has experienced rare monthly increases because of declines in the prices of raw materials like iron ore, coking coal, which have way exceeded the fall in steel prices," Xue said in a note on Wednesday. Iron ore with 62 percent grades for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI inched up for the third session in a row to $95.10 per tonne, but it remains 27 percent lower than at the same time last year. Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note that prices were likely to rise further in the coming days as steel mills move to replenish their stockpiles. "Further gains could be seen this week as smaller mills reliant on portside inventories look to restock their stockyards, which currently average around a week's supply," it said. Global supply continues to increase, with the world's fourth biggest miner Fortescue Metals Group saying on Tuesday that it would continue to produce above its target rates in the belief that more high-cost Chinese competitors will be forced to shut down. Analysts at GTXH.com, a domestic trading platform, said that utilisation rates at small Chinese iron ore mines have plummeted well below 50 percent, while production from the bigger miners is also starting to suffer as cheap import inventories pile up. Tug boat workers at Port Hedland, Australia's biggest iron ore port, have announced they will go on strike on August 9, 11 and 13 over a pay dispute. Citigroup said in a note that the move could raise the risk of subsequent industrial action by other groups, and could have a "modest" impact on prices, but analyst Ivan Szpakowski said longer-term price forecasts are unchanged at $97 per tonne in the third quarter and $100 in the fourth quarter. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN5 3107 +0.00 +0.00 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 679 -6.00 -0.88 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.5 +0.10 +0.10 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.73 +0.56 +0.59 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1940 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin)