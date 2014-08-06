* Shanghai rebar futures end morning unchanged, traders
cautious
* Iron ore prices inch up for third day on Tuesday
* Restocking could push prices up further this week -
analysts
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Aug 6 Chinese steel and iron ore
futures barely moved in the morning session on Wednesday, with
the market waiting for signs the government will act to support
major steel-consuming sectors like property in the coming
months.
Rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended
the morning unchanged at 3,107 yuan per tonne. The most-active
iron ore contract for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange ended the morning down 0.9 percent at 679
yuan a tonne.
"We are still not optimistic over the short- and
medium-term," said a manager with an iron ore trading company
based in Tangshan in Hebei province.
"Although (steel mill) capacity utilisation rates have not
been bad recently, the port iron ore inventories, and the
volumes currently being shipped, are still way higher than
demand, especially when you factor in China's efforts to cut
pollution and eliminate overcapacity," he said.
Credit restrictions and stagnant domestic demand have put
many Chinese steel mills on the brink of closure, but although
product prices remain close to 10-year lows, the rapid decline
in iron ore prices has eased some of the pressure. Sector
profitability in June rose to a three-month high, according to
China Iron and Steel Association analyst Xue Heping.
"Steel enterprise profitability has experienced rare monthly
increases because of declines in the prices of raw materials
like iron ore, coking coal, which have way exceeded the fall in
steel prices," Xue said in a note on Wednesday.
Iron ore with 62 percent grades for immediate delivery into
China .IO62-CNI=SI inched up for the third session in a row to
$95.10 per tonne, but it remains 27 percent lower than at the
same time last year.
Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note that prices
were likely to rise further in the coming days as steel mills
move to replenish their stockpiles.
"Further gains could be seen this week as smaller mills
reliant on portside inventories look to restock their
stockyards, which currently average around a week's supply," it
said.
Global supply continues to increase, with the world's fourth
biggest miner Fortescue Metals Group saying on Tuesday
that it would continue to produce above its target rates in the
belief that more high-cost Chinese competitors will be forced to
shut down.
Analysts at GTXH.com, a domestic trading platform, said that
utilisation rates at small Chinese iron ore mines have plummeted
well below 50 percent, while production from the bigger miners
is also starting to suffer as cheap import inventories pile up.
Tug boat workers at Port Hedland, Australia's biggest iron
ore port, have announced they will go on strike on August 9, 11
and 13 over a pay dispute.
Citigroup said in a note that the move could raise the risk
of subsequent industrial action by other groups, and could have
a "modest" impact on prices, but analyst Ivan Szpakowski said
longer-term price forecasts are unchanged at $97 per tonne in
the third quarter and $100 in the fourth quarter.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0334 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN5 3107 +0.00 +0.00
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN5 679 -6.00 -0.88
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 95.5 +0.10 +0.10
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 95.73 +0.56 +0.59
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1940 Chinese Yuan)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)