By David Stanway
BEIJING, Oct 29 Despite another fall in iron ore
prices overnight, China steel futures rose on Wednesday amid
indications that chronic oversupply problems in the industry
could be easing slightly.
The most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended the day up 1.7 percent at 2,589 yuan per
tonne. The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange also rose 1.15 percent to end at 528 yuan.
China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) data on Tuesday
suggested that big steel mills were starting to cut back
production, with daily output rates over Oct. 11-20 dropping 2
percent compared to the previous 10-day period. Mill inventories
also fell slightly.
Longstanding oversupply problems continue to preoccupy the
sector, with CISA saying at a press briefing on Wednesday that
apparent crude steel consumption actually fell 0.9 percent in
the first three quarters of the year, despite a 2.34 percent
rise in output over the same period.
Much of the surplus has been diverted to overseas markets,
but CISA warned that although exports were set to exceed 80
million tonnes this year, they were likely to be hit by rising
"trade friction".
The sector is also paying close attention to the precise
impact of anti-pollution restrictions set to kick in on Nov. 1
ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in
Beijing.
Benchmark 62 percent iron ore for immediate delivery into
China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1 percent on Tuesday to $78.8 per
tonne, continuing to shed gains made earlier this month and
inching toward the five-year low set in late September.
ANZ Bank said stockpiling by Chinese steelmakers was slowing
as they prepare to scale back production ahead of the APEC
summit, forcing traders to lower their offering price.
Meanwhile, Credit Suisse estimated that 20-30 percent of
output could potentially be affected if pollution worsens during
APEC, adding that it was likely that mills would delay their
production schedules until after the summit.
Steel mills have been downplaying the impact of the
potential capacity cuts, with a sales manager at the
privately-owned Tangshan Ganglu Iron and Steel saying
inventories at most firms were sufficient to cover any
disruptions.
"As for the whole market, we think it is generally immune
from the temporary restrictions, and there won't be many ups and
downs," she said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2589 +44.00 +1.73
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 528 +6.00 +1.15
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 78.8 -0.80 -1.01
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 79.22 -0.30 -0.38
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
