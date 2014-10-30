* Iron ore down for fifth day in a row
* Steel futures inch up amid policy support
* Earnings announcements reveal mixed fortunes for steel
firms
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Oct 30 Iron ore prices dipped further
overnight, with little sign that Chinese buyers would risk big
purchases, faced with uncertain demand and the risk of steel
capacity cuts for environmental reasons when a global summit is
held in Beijing in November.
Benchmark 62 percent iron ore for immediate delivery into
China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.25 percent on Wednesday to $78.6 per
tonne, its fifth consecutive daily decline wiping out the gains
made during a brief rally in the middle of the month.
However, steel and iron ore futures continued to rebound on
Thursday, with the most traded rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ending the day at 2,590 yuan ($423.6)
per tonne, up 1 percent.
The most active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange also rose 2.3 percent to 536 yuan, reflecting
improved sentiment after China's cabinet announced measures on
Wednesday designed to stimulate consumption in sectors such as
housing and new energy.
Some steel mills in Hebei, China's top steel-producing
province, have been asked to reduce or suspend production during
an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November to help
improve air quality in Beijing.
Traders initially believed the capacity reduction would help
thin supplies and provide support to steel prices, which have
been hovering close to record lows.
But with little positive news to drive demand and the winter
consumption lull approaching fast, few in the industry expect
any sustained improvement in the near term.
"The situation is expected to remain like this for some time
- there will only be small price changes and no big surprises,"
said Xu Zhongbo of Beijing Metal Consulting, who works with
Chinese steel mills.
"Debts are the big problem - the firms with no debts are
surviving and even making some money, but those having to pay
back heavy loans are struggling," he added.
Confidence in China's steel sector, by far the world's
largest, has been weak this year, with many enterprises
operating in the red as a result of plummeting prices. The
priority for many smaller firms has been to survive as long as
possible in the hope that their rivals would go bankrupt first.
The China Iron and Steel Association noted some signs of
improvement in its third-quarter report, with profits at member
companies rising 71 percent from the same period last year. But
a quarter of its members were still making losses, it said.
There were also mixed signals from the latest round of
earnings reports.
Major state-owned producers like Hebei Iron and Steel
and Angang Steel reported better profits
in the third quarter but smaller firms tended to fare worse,
with Lingyuan Iron and Steel and SGIS Songshan
both posting net losses.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY5 2590 +27.00 +1.05
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY5 536 +12.00 +2.29
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 79.17 +0.25 +0.32
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 78.6 -0.20 -0.25
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 79.09 -0.13 -0.16
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(1 US dollar = 6.1142 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)