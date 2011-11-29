* Italy pays nearly 8 pct to sell three-year bonds
* Yield higher for shorter-dated debt than 10-year,
reflecting moves in credit curve
* Euro, Italian bonds, European stocks rise on relief amount
sold was at top of range
(Adds more detail, background)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Valentina Za
LONDON/MILAN, Nov 29 Italy's borrowing
costs hit fresh euro-lifetime highs above 7 percent at debt
auctions on Tuesday, levels which if sustained would make
financing its huge public debt unaffordable, in a further sign
that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is escalating.
The Treasury raised 7.5 billion euros by selling three- and
10-year bonds, at the top of its target range. The sale's
completion spurred a relief rally in the euro and in European
stocks, as investors had expected limited demand and yields to
be sharply higher than in the secondary market.
"Great relief, it's all done," said Marc Ostwald, a
strategist at Monument Securities. But he added: "We will never
get away from the point that this is not sustainable in the long
run."
The yield on the new three-year Italian government bond
soared to almost 8 percent at the auction, in line
with where it had traded in the grey market before the sale, and
the highest Rome has paid since the euro's inception in 1999.
The 7.89 percent paid was almost three percentage points
higher than at the last sale of three-year debt a month ago.
Italy's two-year yields had also spiralled above 8 percent
after it paid a euro-era high yield of 6.5 percent to sell new
six-month paper at a poorly received auction on Friday.
WAITING GAME
Italy, the world's third largest debtor with a 1.9 trillion
euro debt pile -- equivalent to 120 percent of economic output,
and too big for the euro zone to bail out -- needs to refinance
some 340 billion euros of maturing debt next year.
While its funding needs are modest for the next couple of
months, a massive 150 billion euros of bonds mature in February,
March and April. (For a table of figures, click on
)
The prospect of selling that volume of debt with yields at or
close to 7 percent is in itself so negative for public finances
that it is likely to scare off investors, sending yields higher
and causing the auctions to fail, traders and strategists say.
"It's almost a waiting game," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a
strategist at Rabobank. "Italy can sustain little chunks of its
debt at 7.5 percent ... but over the longer term this is clearly
unsustainable."
The yield paid on the three-year debt was higher than that
on Italy's 10-year bonds, reflecting recent moves in its
two-/10-year bond yield and credit curves as investors fret that
they may not get their money back.
In a market that is functioning normally, 10-year bonds
yield more than shorter maturities to compensate investors for
the risk of holding bonds for longer.
The Italian sale is the latest in a barrage of closely
watched euro zone debt auctions as the two-year-old crisis
spreads beyond the bloc's weaker economies, putting pressure on
policymakers to find new measures to tackle it.
European and euro zone ministers meeting this week are
expected to approve detailed plans to bolster the bloc's bailout
fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets.
Germany and France have also stepped up a drive for coercive
powers to reject euro zone members' budgets in a plan that is
increasingly seen by investors as possibly the last chance to
avert a breakdown of the single currency area.
An estimated 19 billion euros worth of debt is being
auctioned this week, with Spain and France due to tap the market
on Thursday.
Italy's next bond auction is scheduled for Dec. 14 but with
the exception of 2008, over the last 10 years the Treasury has
always cancelled the mid-December bond auction citing lower
funding needs at the end of the year.
The Bank of Italy said good demand at Tuesday's auction had
allowed the Treasury to sell the maximum allocation. Analysts
said the huge rise in the yield on the three-year maturity --
last sold at the end of October at 4.93 percent -- supported the
sale.
Italian retail investors have also done their bit to shore
up their country's bonds, snapping up debt at an auction of
inflation-linked bonds on Monday in a campaign dubbed "BTP Day",
although this was not enough to stop a surge in borrowing costs.
The Italian 10-year government bond yield premium over
German benchmarks fell eight basis
points from intraday highs to 515 bps after the auction, with
the cost of insuring against an Italian default also down.
"The markets ... seemed content to focus on the sovereign's
ability to sell debt, whatever the cost," Markit analyst Gavan
Nolan said.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)