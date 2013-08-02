LONDON Aug 2 The decision to uphold a tax fraud conviction against former premier Silvio Berlusconi has not scared investors away from one of the world's biggest bond markets, even though it could still unsettle Italy's fragile politics.

Support has come from a belief that government policy is not in immediate danger, from the size of domestic ownership of Italian bonds, from the attractive yield on the debt, and from the bond-buying backstop set up a year ago by the European Central Bank.

It means the market can brave rising political risk surrounding the Supreme Court verdict, which otherwise threatens to undermine the government just three months after centre-left Prime Minister Enrico Letta took office to head an uneasy partnership with Berlusconi's People of Freedom party.

Having already completed around 80 percent of this year's planned funding, Italy is still in a good position to withstand any new market volatility. Italian 10-year bonds, meanwhile, still offer a pick up of some 260 basis points over German equivalents.

Investors also say the outlook of the euro zone's third largest economy looks brighter and that fiscal policies are likely to survive changes at the helm.

"We definitely look at the political scenario while investing but we are not particularly concerned about the situation in Italy because we believe there are very few alternatives to the current government," said Giordano Lombardo, chief investment officer of Pioneer Investments in Milan.

"The government is working well, still benefiting from the previous government's reforms which were quite effective... the final fiscal balances mix will be respected, maybe with a different policy mix."

At 4.35 percent, 10-year Italian yields are at the middle of this year's ranges, but off this year's highs hit in June on concerns about U.S. stimulus withdrawal. Equivalent German and U.S. bonds yield 1.71 percent and 2.73 percent respectively.

The Italian paper was showing the same kind of resilience it had after inconclusive elections in February.

Back then, Italy and other euro zone debt markets were benefiting from a gush of central bank liquidity. Yields rose as far as 5.13 percent in early March but remained off the highs at the height of the debt crisis above 7 percent.

This time around, promised ECB support again seemed to be offsetting political considerations in investment strategies.

"More importantly for investors, is the stance of the ECB with its complete commitment to the euro and the promise of support through the OMT (the ECB's bond-buying program)," said Jonathan Day, fixed income fund manager at Newton.

"This gives investors comfort that Italian sovereign bonds will have support from the wider euro zone. Also, Italian economic data is slowly improving."

DOMESTIC INVESTORS

As some two thirds of Italy's debt is owned by domestic investors, who tend to hold the bonds for longer, the country is in a good position to weather any future political crises.

Martin Harvey, fixed income fund manager at Threadneedle Investments said this is largely the reason the market has been unfazed by the latest upheaval.

"From our point of view, current yields do not reflect the political and fundamental risks that face Italian bonds in the long run, but in the short-term there is no evidence to suggest that the domestic support will cease," Harvey said.

However, some domestic investors seem to be more concerned than their foreign counterparts.

"We can expect some turbulence in the government in the next few weeks so I am quite worried regarding my exposure to Italian BTP," said Mario Pavan, senior portfolio manager at Anima Sgr.

He manages a 735 million euro fund with 67 percent exposure to Italian debt.

Pavan said he would stick to his Italian bond holdings for now. He would cut his exposure only when the Senate decided on Berlusconi's fate in public office and if a government collapse ensued.

In that case, "I will cut for sure a good amount of the longer-part of the curve and will probably maintain exposure on the short-term part of the curve," he said, adding that short-dated maturities were "safe" thanks to the bond-buying program.