By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 20 Italy risks being pulled back to
the heart of the euro zone debt crisis as the fallout from a
Spanish bank bailout makes market access more expensive even
though Italian economic fundamentals are seen as stronger than
Spain's.
The correlation between moves in Italian and Spanish bonds
has risen sharply since March, showing the increased risk
attached to holding Spanish debt is feeding through to Italy.
Many in markets believe rising borrowing costs will push
Spain into a sovereign bailout, damaging investor confidence in
lower-rated euro zone debt such as Italy's and depleting the
regional funds available if Rome needed assistance.
Spain is the euro zone's fourth largest economy and Italy
the third. If Spain were to need a sovereign bailout, which many
analysts predict, it would exhaust the region's rescue funds.
Contagion risk could make it increasingly costly for Italy,
seen as the country most likely to fall under market scrutiny
after Spain, to raise funds in debt markets in the absence of a
crisis solution or further European Central Bank bond purchases.
"The market can create its own destiny and as long as there
is no proper plan to fix the problem, the markets are always
going to worry about the next country," JPMorgan strategist
Emmanuel Cau said.
Italian bonds and stocks have outperformed their Spanish
counterparts in recent months as the market focused on Madrid's
deteriorating finances. A euro zone rescue plan of up to 100
billion euros to shore up Spanish banks did little to ease
concerns about the country's ability to fund itself, with many
analysts worrying it would add to Spain's debt.
Italy's FTSE MIB has outperformed Spain's Ibex
by around 12 percentage points in the year to date,
while the premium investors require to hold 10-year Spanish debt
over Italian hit a record high of 112 basis points this week.
But the correlation between the two countries' bonds has
risen to between 0.7 and 0.9 in recent months, where 1.0 is
perfect correlation, meaning rising Spanish yields were
translating into higher borrowing costs for Italy as well.
As 10-year Spanish yields hit euro-era highs
above 7 percent, a level beyond which Greece, Portugal and
Ireland sought bailouts, Italian yields topped 6
percent.
"If we continue to get no clear progress towards a credible
solution, then BTP yields look as if they will be joining
Spanish yields up around the 7 percent mark within the next
couple of months," WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies
said.
"In the first instance Spanish bonds (should) continue their
underperformance because that's where the centre of the
uncertainty is."
Higher interest payments on Italy's debt, the world's third
largest, threaten the government's efforts to balance its books,
feeding contagion fears and potentially impacting other assets.
"When people realise the risk of having a 6 percent yield on
Italian debt, the risk premium in Italy will increase, the
spread (versus the German Bund) will increase and then the only
possible scenario is a correction in the Italian market relative
to the Spanish one," Claudia Panseri, an equity strategist at
Societe Generale said.
She expected the FTSE MIB to fall nearly 14 percent in the
next three quarters, compared to a 2 percent fall for the Ibex.
Rising Italian borrowing costs mean analysts expect the
Treasury to continue to skew issuance towards the short end of
the curve, while relying heavily on domestic demand.
"They will need to continue to issue bonds in short
maturities ... like they have done so far," Alessandro
Giansanti, strategist at ING said.
"This strategy cannot be executed for a long time because
you increase the rollover risk on the current debt."
GROWING PAINS
In some respects, Italy is in a stronger position than
Spain. I ts budget deficit is one of the lowest in the euro zone
in relation to the size of the economy, whereas Spain's is one
of the highest. But at 120 percent of GDP, Italy's debt as a
share of output is second only to Greece's in the euro zone.
Analysts worry about Rome's ability to cut that burden
during a deep recession and to turn itself around with reforms
less than a year before elections.
The country's banking system is seen as sounder than
Spain's. Private debt levels are low and, unlike Spain, Italy
had no real estate bubble. However, some analysts say the banks
could come under pressure along with the broader economy.
One worry is Italian banks' increasing exposure to their own
country's debt after they used cheap European Central Bank cash
to buy Italian bonds and benefit from a carry trade.
"The feedback loop between the banks and the sovereign is
still intense, both in Italy and Europe, as banks continue to
support sovereign issuance," Morgan Stanley said in a research
note. It estimates the Italian banking sector's recapitalisation
needs are between 24 and 42 billion euros.
Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income at London and Capital
said the $3.5 billion dollar fund would only consider investing
in peripheral assets again if policymakers tackled meagre growth
and an overleveraged banking sector in the euro zone.
"Until we get resolute steps to deal with those two aspects,
we will not be increasing or adding any peripheral exposure at
all either to our fixed income portfolios or to our equity
portfolios," he said.
