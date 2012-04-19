(Repeats item first sent on Wednesday)
* Italy delays plans to reach balanced budget to 2014
* Markets unconcerned but monitoring reform drive
* Growth-boosting reforms vital for Monti's credibility
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 18 Muted bond market reaction to
Italy's decision on Wednesday to relax its budget deficit
targets and promote economic growth shows investors still have
confidence in Prime Minister's Mario Monti's management - at
least for now.
For markets Italy is a known quantity. Monti is a familiar
figure after serving as a European Commissioner for almost a
decade until 2004 and the country's problems are also well
known: it has struggled for many years with a huge state debt
and a weak economy.
By contrast, Spain is less of an known quantity for markets,
which took it badly when Madrid also relaxed its budget targets.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is a less familiar figure
outside his home country than Monti, and doubts persist over
whether his four-month-old government can tackle a property
crash, a banking system that may need rescuing and Spain's
free-spending regional governments.
"Clearly the technocratic government in Italy carries a lot
more respect in international markets," Investec chief economist
Philip Shaw said. "Any policy judgement is likely to be regarded
more favourably with Monti's government."
On Wednesday, Monti's government raised its budget deficit
target for 2013 and said it would balance its books only in
2014, a year later than promised. It also forecast a deeper
recession this year. Nevertheless, Italian 10-year government
bond yields were only 3 basis points higher on the
day at 5.51 percent.
By contrast, when former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi
also wanted to balance the budget in 2014 rather than 2013 -
just as Monti is doing now - Italian yields jumped into danger
territory above 7 percent, levels seen as unaffordable.
Spain suffered similar treatment from the markets in early
March when it set itself a softer budget target for 2012:
borrowing costs began to accelerate and it became the focus of a
new flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis.
BETTER THAN SPAIN, FOR NOW
As long as Monti's reform drive remains credible, Italian
government bonds are expected to outperform their Spanish
counterparts, some analysts say.
Concerns about Spain's public finances, its falling housing
market and risks that the government may need extra funds,
possibly from the EU, to recapitalise banks pushed 10-year
Spanish bond yields above 6 percent this week.
That level is important for markets as the rise in yields
has accelerated on previous occasions when it was broken. A
further increase would deepen concerns that Spain may need
outside help and widen the yield premium over Italian bonds.
Markets are willing to give Monti the benefit of the doubt
provided he doesn't let things slip any further.
Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire laid out the fundamental
differences between the two struggling southern European
economies: "Italy's known known, which is the very large debt
stock, versus Spain's known unknowns, which are the ability to
control its regions, the weakness of its housing market and the
possibility of banking bailouts."
This means that markets are betting that Italian bonds will
outperform Spain's. However, McGuire added: "Any further
slippage from Italy may challenge that view."
A further reason for the moderate market reaction to Monti
was the scale of the revisions. Italy only raised its 2012
deficit goal to 1.7 percent of economic output from 1.6 percent.
On the other hand, Rajoy's government revised the budget
deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP from 4.4 percent, moving even
further away from the European Union's 3 percent ceiling.
Financial markets had already expected a wider Italian
deficit, bond strategists said, and investors are more worried
about whether Rome is sticking to growth-boosting reforms.
Monti addressed this issue. "Everything, everything,
everything that we are doing now is aimed towards helping
growth," he said after his cabinet approved the new targets.
Markets believe that the effectiveness of labour market
legislation, the centrepiece of Monti's reform plans, is vital
for Italy's credibility. The laws are susceptible to major
alterations in parliament.
"(The forecast revision) is not a fundamental change, the
numbers we are looking at are a modest change," RBS euro area
economist Silvio Peruzzo said. "The labour law is what the
market is looking at to gauge the (resilience) of Monti's
government and its ability to reform. It is a symbolic and
emotional element for markets."
Italy has been an economic laggard within the euro zone over
the past decade, and its debts are among he highest in the world
at 1.2 times the size of its annual economic output, but it has
maintained relatively low budget deficits.
This year, the economy is forecast to contract 1.2 percent,
compared with the previous estimate of 0.4 percent.
"The Italians have always been virtuous with their budget
deficit," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said. "What
the market is looking at in Italy is growth, not the deficit.
But many economists already expect a contraction in the 2
percent area so the market can digest the news easily."
(Additional reporting by William James and Emelia
Sithole-Matharise; editing by David Stamp)