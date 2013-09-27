(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON, Sept 27 Italian yields and debt
insurance costs rose, while European shares hit session lows on
Friday after a poorly-received bond auction due to a mounting
political crisis in Rome.
Italy paid the highest yield since June to borrow over
10-years at an auction of 6 billion euros of bonds. Demand as
measured by bid/cover was 1.4 for the 10-year bond versus 1.5 at
the end of August.
Italian 10-year yields were up 9 basis points at 4.44
percent after the sale, with 5-year credit default
swaps up 4 bps to 250 bps, according to Markit.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index hit
a session low of 1,251.62 points after the auction data. It was
trading 0.4 percent lower at 1,252.80 points.
