LONDON Dec 8 Clearing houses LCH.Clearnet
SA and Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) cut the cost of
using Italian bonds to raise funds on Thursday following some
easing in the country's bond yields.
They lowered the initial margin call on Italian debt by
between 1.05 and 3.5 percentage points, according to notices on
the two clearing houses' websites, with the margin on bonds of
7-10 year maturities cut by 3.5 percentage points to 8.15
percent.
Benchmark 10-year Italian government bond yields
fell below 6 percent earlier this week on hopes an
EU summit on Friday would deliver substantive measures to stem
the debt crisis but rose back above that level on Wednesday
after a German official tempered expectations.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan)