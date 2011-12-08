LONDON Dec 8 Clearing houses LCH.Clearnet SA and Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) cut the cost of using Italian bonds to raise funds on Thursday following some easing in the country's bond yields.

They lowered the initial margin call on Italian debt by between 1.05 and 3.5 percentage points, according to notices on the two clearing houses' websites, with the margin on bonds of 7-10 year maturities cut by 3.5 percentage points to 8.15 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Italian government bond yields fell below 6 percent earlier this week on hopes an EU summit on Friday would deliver substantive measures to stem the debt crisis but rose back above that level on Wednesday after a German official tempered expectations.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan)