LONDON May 18 Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA will increase the cost of using Spanish bonds to raise funds via its repo service following a recent surge in the country's bond yields, the company said on Friday.

The clearer said it would raise the initial margin on two- to 30-year Spanish debt with effect from close of business on May 24. The largest move was in the 10- to 15-year maturity sector where the charge rose 70 basis points to 13.60 percent, according to a notice on its website.

Spanish 10-year yields have risen above 6 percent and are closing in on euro-era peaks around 6.7 percent reached in November as investors fret about the state of its banks, which have been hammered by a property bust, and contagion from Greece's political crisis.

The increase in margin calls makes it even less attractive to hold Spanish bonds and piles more pressure on Spanish banks who have been using the debt as collateral to raise funds. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)