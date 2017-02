ROME Aug 11 Italian bourse regulator Consob is due to meet on Thursday evening but it is unclear if a ban on short selling is on the agenda of the meeting, a Consob source said.

"They're meeting this evening, it's not clear if it's about short selling," the source said.

The meeting comes amid speculation about a possible EU-wide ban on short-selling after Greece announced a ban earlier this week. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)