TOKYO, Aug 9 The Nikkei share average is set to
rebound on Friday after suffering steep losses in the previous
two sessions, likely helped along by the yen's pull back from a
seven-week high against the dollar and gains on Wall Street.
Investors will also be looking for leads from a batch of
Chinese economic data due later in the session.
The benchmark Nikkei is likely to trade between
13,500 and 14,000, strategists said, after shedding 1.6 percent
to 13,605.56 on Thursday. The broader Topix sagged 1.4
percent to 1,139.59.
The Nikkei lost 5.5 percent over the past two sessions.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,650 on
Thursday, up 0.2 percent from the Osaka close of 13,620.
"The market is likely to open higher as the recent slide was
just too steep and groundless. I think the Nikkei could test the
14,000 mark," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
"It's going to be another futures-driven trade, with the
volume remaining low. Large-cap stocks may lead the rises after
the recent heavy sell-off." said Akino.
As a weaker yen tends to make export-reliant Japan's
products more competitive in the global market, blue-chip
exporters are also expected to outperform the overall market on
Friday.
The Japanese currency was last traded at 96.71 yen
against the dollar, moving away from a seven-week high of 95.81
yen touched on Thursday.
The yen is down 11 percent versus the dollar for the year,
weighed by the Bank of Japan's radical monetary stimulus
launched in April to end years of stubborn deflation and foster
growth.
Analysts say investors are awaiting fresh cues from China's
July economic data. China's inflation, output, urban investment
and retail sales will be released later on Friday. Loan growth
and money supply figures could be released any time between Aug
8-15.
China is Japan's second biggest export market.
The Nikkei is up 31 percent this year, spurred by the
Japanese government's fiscal expansionary policy and the Bank of
Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--NIKON CORP
Nikon cut its full-year profit due to disappointing demand
for mirrorless cameras that were once seen as a revolutionary
invention that could save the industry from the threat of
increasingly advanced smartphone cameras.
--SOFTBANK CORP
Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank is raising a jumbo $20
billion yen-equivalent loan, which is the biggest ever
syndicated loan to be raised in the Asia Pacific region, banking
sources said on Thursday.