* BOJ offers to pump 2.8 trln yen on Friday
* PM Abe says BOJ's easing would affect markets
* Kuroda says BOJ aiming for 'balanced' inflation
By Takaya Yamaguchi and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 15 Struggling to stem a rout in
government bond prices, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it
will pump a massive amount of cash into the Tokyo money market.
The offer to inject 2.8 trillion yen ($27 billion) in market
operations on Friday is more than three times the size usually
offered in a single day.
The announcement briefly reversed a spike in bond yields
that began last Friday, but rates ended higher for a fourth
session as JGB investors are starting to rethink whether Japan
will forever be mired in deflation and as the central bank
continues its attempts to manage a flood of liquidity it
unleashed on the markets last month.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's radical reflationary policies
have sent Tokyo shares surging to 5-1/2-year highs and the yen
to 4-1/2-year lows against the dollar, but bond prices had moved
much less until last week.
Now Japanese banks - which had heavily bought JGBs for years
as the sluggish economy meant a dearth of borrowers to lend to -
are dumping bonds in the wake of "Abenomics" and the BOJ's
easing, which aims to end 15 years of deflation with modest
price rises.
On Wednesday Abe urged the BOJ to bring order to the highly
volatile JGB market as concerns grow that yield rises could get
out of control, eventually complicating the government's ability
to service its enormous debt burden.
The BOJ's historic easing includes gobbling up JGBs equal to
70 percent of bond issuance for two years to help spur consumer
inflation of 2 percent.
"It is certain the BOJ's massive JGB buying under its
'qualitative and quantitative easing' could have major effects
on the bond market," Abe said, answering questions in
parliament. "I expect that the BOJ will respond appropriately."
The central bank's offer of a massive injection of funds on
Friday was "a response to sharp rises in longer-term interest
rates," said an official with the BOJ's Financial Markets
Department.
The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield
, after spiking to 0.920 percent in early trade,
its highest level in over a year, reversed course on the BOJ
announcement to fall back below Tuesday's close. But a lack of
follow-through buying saw the rate head higher again to stand at
0.865 percent in late trade, up one basis point for the day.
The 10-year yield has surged 28 basis points since the rout
began on Friday, the biggest four-day spike since August 2003,
according to Datastream figures.
The BOJ will offer 800 billion yen in one-month funds and 2
trillion yen in one-year funds on Friday. It usually offers just
800 billion yen in one-month funds for such operations.
The announcement was similar to, but less dramatic than, a
huge funding operation the BOJ conducted during market
turbulence shortly after it unveiled its massive monetary easing
plans on April 4. For that month the central bank injected 7.2
trillion in one-year funds, a rare maturity for the BOJ.
A spur for the JGB sell-off was the yen's most recent sharp
drop, with the dollar finally cracking above the psychologically
key 100-yen line. This has driven some bond investors, long
sceptical about the BOJ's ability to end deflation, out of JGBs.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the
weaker yen can contribute to ending deflation by boosting import
prices but that the central bank is aiming at "balanced"
inflation that also reflects rising inflation expectations as
well as economic demand catching up with over-supply in the
economy.
Kuroda was speaking in parliament, where he was not asked
about the JGB market.
Bond market players expect more bumps ahead.
"There's the underlying fact that the BOJ's massive bond
buying is drying up market liquidity and making the market
volatile," said Naomi Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
But the bond sell-off could subside possibly after a
five-year debt auction on Thursday, some market players said.
"I think we'll see selling climax in a couple of days. The
target is 1 percent in the 10-year yield and 0.5 percent in the
five-year yield," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.