TOKYO, April 16 A rally in Japanese share markets ran out of steam as investors booked profits ahead of earning seasons but one Japanese bank's shares saw heavy buying that helped to push them to 15-month highs this week -- the Bank of Japan.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Jasdaq market for small and startup firms, the usually little noticed equity securities issued by the Japan's central bank suddenly jumped 16 percent over the past week.

Some market players say the rise in the Bank of Japan's stock could reflect a growing feel-good factor among investors.

"Judging from its past performance, I think this sudden active buying may reflect retail investors' increasing optimism about Japanese stocks and the economy," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.

The BOJ's equity securities are different from ordinary shares in many ways. The government owns a 55 percent stake in the central bank and minority shareholders have no voting rights and no control on the central bank's management.

Dividend payment is a pittance as the BOJ is supposed to transfer a large portion of its profits to the government's coffer. Should the BOJ be dissolved, there would be limits to equity holders' entitlements.

All of which means holding the BOJ shares is not so much a pure financial bet, but more a matter of sentiment.

"When they used to have bearer stock, many people bought BOJ shares sort of as a good-luck charm," said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

According to the BOJ's latest annual disclosure, of the 45 percent stake held by the private sector, 39.6 percent was held by individual investors. Most foreign investors are unaware that the BOJ has shares.

The BOJ's share price stood at 55,100 yen ($462), having risen to as high as 58,500 earlier this week from around 47,400 just a week ago, a rise of 16 percent.

That rally is the strongest since a bull run seen between e late 2012 to early 2013, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe swept into power by promising aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus. During that spell, BOJ's share prices almost tripled to 94,000 from around 32,000.

Still, the share price is way below a record high of 755,000 hit in 1988, possibly suggesting BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may have a long way to go to restore Japan's economic glory. ($1 = 119.2700 yen) (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)