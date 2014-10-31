BRIEF-Genesis qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015
TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Nikkei stock average surged to a seven-year high and the yen tumbled to its lowest since early 2008 against the dollar on Friday as the Bank of Japan caught markets flat-footed with its surprise monetary easing decision.
The Nikkei surged over 5 percent to hit 16,455.84, its highest since November 2007.
The dollar jumped more than 1 percent to hit 110.69 yen , its highest since January 2008.
The BOJ unexpectedly eased monetary policy on Friday in a 5-4 vote, due to concerns that a decline in oil prices would weigh on consumer prices and delay a shift in sentiment away from deflation.
The central bank decided to increase the pace at which it expands base money to about 80 trillion yen ($723 billion) per year. Previously, the BOJ targeted an annual increase of 60-70 trillion yen. (1 US dollar = 110.5900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
March 22 Gold prices on Wednesday held firm close to near 3-week highs touched the session before, buoyed as the dollar weakened and equities fell on doubts over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,245.21 per ounce by 00340 GMT. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest since March 2 at $1,247.60. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,245.60. * The dollar index , which meas