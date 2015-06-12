TOKYO, June 12 Mitsubishi Corp, taking a step other Japanese firms may follow, on Friday launched a new type of subordinated bonds that lets it raise cash for share buybacks without impacting financial health, a move that can boost its return-on-equity.

The Japanese trading house sold 200 billion yen ($1.62 billion) of 60-year subordinated bonds, doubling the issue amount from its original plan on the back of strong investor demand.

Because of the subordinated bonds' long maturity, rating firms deem half of the issue amount as capital rather than debt, meaning the firms see the financing as positive for the company's financial strength.

Mitsubishi also plans to buy back its shares, which would help it boost return-on-equity, a key metric that has become important as Japan's government pushes for high profitability.

"The combination of issuing subordinated debt and buying back shares is new in Japan and I think it is a good financial strategy," said Toshiyasu Ohashi, chief credit analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"Companies can raise funds at historically low interest rate levels. Investors would be attracted to such issues from blue-chip companies like Mitsubishi Corp," he added.

The latest issues include both fixed coupon bonds and floating rate bonds. Both pay a coupon of 100 basis points, or 1 percentage point over LIBOR, the benchmark interest rate, for the first 10 years.

The coupon rate rises thereafter but the bonds are callable in either five or 10 years depending on tranches, and investors assume Mitsubishi will call bonds to avoid paying higher borrowing costs.

That means most investors effectively regard them as 10-year bonds, and the coupon rates were attractive enough for them when even triple-B rated bonds are traded at just about 50 basis points above government bonds.

The popularity of Mitsubishi Corp's subordinated bond issues could prompt other companies to use the same financial technique.

"When one company does this and people come to know the share price of that company is rising, then there could be more companies doing this," said Takayuki Atake, manager of credit research at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Mitsubishi Corp's share price has risen 9.5 percent since the May 8 announcement of its subordinated issue and share buy-back scheme, outperforming the 4.0 percent gain in the Topix index.

($1 = 123.78 yen) (Additional reporting by Issei Hazama; Editing by Richard Borsuk)