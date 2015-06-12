By Hideyuki Sano
| TOKYO, June 12
TOKYO, June 12 Mitsubishi Corp, taking a step
other Japanese firms may follow, on Friday launched a new type
of subordinated bonds that lets it raise cash for share buybacks
without impacting financial health, a move that can boost its
return-on-equity.
The Japanese trading house sold 200 billion yen
($1.62 billion) of 60-year subordinated bonds, doubling the
issue amount from its original plan on the back of strong
investor demand.
Because of the subordinated bonds' long maturity, rating
firms deem half of the issue amount as capital rather than debt,
meaning the firms see the financing as positive for the
company's financial strength.
Mitsubishi also plans to buy back its shares, which would
help it boost return-on-equity, a key metric that has become
important as Japan's government pushes for high profitability.
"The combination of issuing subordinated debt and buying
back shares is new in Japan and I think it is a good financial
strategy," said Toshiyasu Ohashi, chief credit analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
"Companies can raise funds at historically low interest rate
levels. Investors would be attracted to such issues from
blue-chip companies like Mitsubishi Corp," he added.
The latest issues include both fixed coupon bonds and
floating rate bonds. Both pay a coupon of 100 basis points, or 1
percentage point over LIBOR, the benchmark interest rate, for
the first 10 years.
The coupon rate rises thereafter but the bonds are callable
in either five or 10 years depending on tranches, and investors
assume Mitsubishi will call bonds to avoid paying higher
borrowing costs.
That means most investors effectively regard them as 10-year
bonds, and the coupon rates were attractive enough for them when
even triple-B rated bonds are traded at just about 50 basis
points above government bonds.
The popularity of Mitsubishi Corp's subordinated bond issues
could prompt other companies to use the same financial
technique.
"When one company does this and people come to know the
share price of that company is rising, then there could be more
companies doing this," said Takayuki Atake, manager of credit
research at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Mitsubishi Corp's share price has risen 9.5 percent since
the May 8 announcement of its subordinated issue and share
buy-back scheme, outperforming the 4.0 percent gain in the Topix
index.
($1 = 123.78 yen)
(Additional reporting by Issei Hazama; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)