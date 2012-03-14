TOKYO, March 15 Japanese government bond prices dived on Thursday after a big fall the previous day, tracking heavy losses in U.S. Treasuries amid a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy.

The 10-year JGB futures fell to as low as 141.29, down 0.64 point from Wednesday's close, while the yield on the benchmark cash 10-year bonds jumped 4.5 basis point to hit three-month high of 1.050 percent. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by John Mair)