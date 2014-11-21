TOKYO Nov 21 The cost of insuring Japanese
government debt has risen to a one-year high after Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to postpone a tax hike
sparked worries about the country's weak fiscal position.
The spread on Japan's credit default swaps (CDS) widened to
59.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries on Friday. The spread
crept above those of France and South Korea a week ago.
Japan's CDS has widened by 20 basis points in the last two
months, and even after the Bank of Japan surprised markets with
a huge increase in its asset buying targets on Oct.31.
That move in credit default swaps, which investors use to
hedge against risks of debt default, accelerated after Abe
surprised markets by postponing the second of a two-step sales
tax hike planned for next year to 2017, in order to support the
flagging economy which slipped into recession after an initial
tax hike in April.
"The fact that CDS spreads have kept rising even after the
BOJ's easing shows that markets are starting to price in the
risk, or concerns, on Japanese government bonds," said Kenichi
Hirayama, chief strategist at Tokio Marine Asset Management.
Abe's decision raises more doubts about whether Tokyo can
achieve the government's deficit reduction target in 2015, let
alone effectively balance the budget by 2020.
Japan has the highest debt in the developed world, at 230
percent of GDP, but has so far managed to issue bonds at
extremely low levels, thanks to a huge pool of domestic savings
and many years of deflation.
Japanese government bond (JGB) yields have remained at
historic lows, as the Bank of Japan is buying a huge amount of
them as a major part of its quantitative easing programme.
In October, the BOJ increased that buying by committing to
increase its holdings of JGBs by 80 trillion yen, or more than
nine percent of the entire market, per year.
While the aggressive easing depressed JGB yields, the CDS
market, which is dominated by foreign players, such as hedge
funds, is reacting differently.
"Behind the widening of the CDS spread are foreign hedge
funds concerned about Japan's fiscal situation," said a CDS
trader at a foreign securities house in Tokyo. "The widening of
the spread is likely to continue as there are no reasons out
there right now to sell."
Still, the level of spread is relatively low compared with
the peak of near 160 basis points hit in 2011. And hedge funds
have in the past been frustrated by their attempts to bet on a
collapse of Japan's public finances.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Writing by Hideyuki Sano;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)