TOKYO Nov 21 The cost of insuring Japanese government debt has risen to a one-year high after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to postpone a tax hike sparked worries about the country's weak fiscal position.

The spread on Japan's credit default swaps (CDS) widened to 59.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries on Friday. The spread crept above those of France and South Korea a week ago.

Japan's CDS has widened by 20 basis points in the last two months, and even after the Bank of Japan surprised markets with a huge increase in its asset buying targets on Oct.31.

That move in credit default swaps, which investors use to hedge against risks of debt default, accelerated after Abe surprised markets by postponing the second of a two-step sales tax hike planned for next year to 2017, in order to support the flagging economy which slipped into recession after an initial tax hike in April.

"The fact that CDS spreads have kept rising even after the BOJ's easing shows that markets are starting to price in the risk, or concerns, on Japanese government bonds," said Kenichi Hirayama, chief strategist at Tokio Marine Asset Management.

Abe's decision raises more doubts about whether Tokyo can achieve the government's deficit reduction target in 2015, let alone effectively balance the budget by 2020.

Japan has the highest debt in the developed world, at 230 percent of GDP, but has so far managed to issue bonds at extremely low levels, thanks to a huge pool of domestic savings and many years of deflation.

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields have remained at historic lows, as the Bank of Japan is buying a huge amount of them as a major part of its quantitative easing programme.

In October, the BOJ increased that buying by committing to increase its holdings of JGBs by 80 trillion yen, or more than nine percent of the entire market, per year.

While the aggressive easing depressed JGB yields, the CDS market, which is dominated by foreign players, such as hedge funds, is reacting differently.

"Behind the widening of the CDS spread are foreign hedge funds concerned about Japan's fiscal situation," said a CDS trader at a foreign securities house in Tokyo. "The widening of the spread is likely to continue as there are no reasons out there right now to sell."

Still, the level of spread is relatively low compared with the peak of near 160 basis points hit in 2011. And hedge funds have in the past been frustrated by their attempts to bet on a collapse of Japan's public finances.

