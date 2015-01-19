TOKYO Jan 19 Credit derivatives are reflecting
increased investor concerns about Japan's fiscal health after
the prime minister postponed a tax hike, with the cost of
insurance against a default by Japan hovering near 1-1/2-year
highs in the CDS market.
Government bond yields normally reflect such concerns but
the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) huge asset purchase program is so
large that is drives bond yields far more than market sentiment
does.
While the BOJ's actions means the JGB market no longer
reflects markets sentiment, the CDS market tells a story of
rising investor uncertainty.
The benchmark five-year CDS rate is around 0.67 percent
, having hit a peak above 0.70 percent last
month. The cost has doubled from a low of around 0.33 percent in
September.
Growing investor anxiety is also evident from the fact that
the rise in Japan's CDS rate is also out of sync with CDS rates
in other countries and Japanese private companies, which have
been stable in recent months.
In contrast with sovereign CDS levels, iTraxx Japan, the
index of Japanese corporate CDS, last stood at around 0.70
percent, or 70 basis points, with some analysts saying it could
even fall below the level of Japan's sovereign CDS.
U.S. rating firm Moody's last month downgraded Japan's
sovereign debt rating to A1 from Aa3, putting it below ratings
it gives on some blue-chip Japanese firms such as Canon
and Toyota Motor.
"The iTraxx has room for further tightening. Companies are
likely to post earning growth this year. If the Nikkei share
average rises to around 20,000, the iTraxx could fall below 60,"
said Takayuki Atake, manager of credit research at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Some of the differential is explained by the fact that
sovereign CDS is quoted in dollars, while corporate CDS is in
yen. When sovereign CDS are swapped into the yen, they are still
traded around 60 basis points below the iTraxx.
But while investors may not think Japanese companies are
more trustworthy than the government, the gap between the
converted sovereign rate and iTraxx is at the tightest since the
world financial crisis and that reflects concerns about the
bulging public debt.
Abe's decision in December to delay a planned tax hike from
this October to early 2017 raises more doubts about whether
Tokyo can achieve the government's deficit reduction target by
2020.
In contrast, Japanese companies have been extremely cautious
in taking on debt after a domestic financial crisis in the later
1990s.
According to the Bank of Japan's flows of funds data,
corporate debt has shrunk 4 percent from a peak at the end of
2008.
During the same period, Japan's public debt increased about
33 percent as the government has failed to slash spending on
fears that fiscal tightening could damage the economy.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)