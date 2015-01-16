TOKYO, Jan 16 Foreign investors' net selling of Japanese stocks during the last week was the biggest in five months as their risk appetite was dampened by concerns about weak oil prices and the global economy, exchange data showed on Friday. Foreigners' net selling of Japanese cash stocks was 434.90 billion yen ($3.73 billion) during Jan. 5-9, according to data released by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. "Investors stayed risk averse last week," said Shingo Kumazawa, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. Foreigners' net selling in Japanese futures was 778.5 billion yen last week, the highest since the second week of December. ($1 = 116.5200 yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)