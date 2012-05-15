(Deletes stray word)

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 15 Superlong Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday after a smooth 40-year sale, sending the 20- and 30-year yields to fresh 19-month lows, as deepening political uncertainty in Greece continued to underpin demand for fixed-income assets.

"Even with yields at current low levels, there's not much that we can do. JGBs look overbought, but in light of the European political situation, investors have to buy more," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

Greek party leaders will gather on Tuesday to consider proposals of President Karolos Papoulias for a technocrat government to be formed. If a compromise can't be reached, the country will face another election at which the anti-austerity leftists are likely to emerge victorious.

Without the austerity steps, Greece can't meet conditions for the bailout funds needed to remain in the euro zone.

Against this backdrop, Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 399.3 billion yen ($5 billion) at its latest quarterly offering of 40-year Japanese government bonds, at an issue price of 98.91 with a coupon of 2.0 percent.

The highest yield was 2.04 percent at the Dutch-style auction, in which all successful bidders paid the lowest accepted bid. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.99, above 3.61 at the previous tender in February and the last four sale's average ratio of 3.17. A higher bid-to-cover ratio indicates stronger demand.

"If you expect a further decline in yields, then the back end of the curve is where you want to be, and 40-year happens to be the cheapest, even though the liquidity of that sector is not very good," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"In a situation where you have a decline in rates globally, the only thing you can do to earn extra returns is to increase your duration risk, so you have to buy the very long end of the curve," Nhan said.

The 20-year JGB yield dropped one basis point to 1.635 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 1.805 percent. Both of those levels were the lowest since October 2010.

But the yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGB rose half a basis point to 0.850 percent as investors unwound some of their hedges in the auction's wake, and also took profits after that yield earlier sank to a fresh 19-month low of 0.835 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures June contract also succumbed to hedge-related selling and erased gains, ending down 0.08 point at 143.25 after hitting a 1 1/2-year high of 143.50 in the morning session.

($1 = 79.852 Japanese yen)