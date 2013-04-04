TOKYO, April 4 Ten-year JGB futures climbed to a record high on Thursday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy, deciding on a radical policy framework overhaul with steps including buying government debt with all maturities.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 55 ticks to 145.99 after touching a record high of 146.05.

The cash 10-year yield slipped 7 basis points to 0.480 percent, touching its lowest level since June 2003, when it hit a record low of 0.430 percent.