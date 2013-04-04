BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
TOKYO, April 4 Ten-year JGB futures climbed to a record high on Thursday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy, deciding on a radical policy framework overhaul with steps including buying government debt with all maturities.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 55 ticks to 145.99 after touching a record high of 146.05.
The cash 10-year yield slipped 7 basis points to 0.480 percent, touching its lowest level since June 2003, when it hit a record low of 0.430 percent.
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, benefitting from a weaker yen after the dollar gained when U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.