TOKYO, April 5 Yields on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds rebounded sharply from record lows on
Friday as investors locked in gains a day after the Bank of
Japan unveiled sweeping monetary stimulus to revive the economy.
The 10-year yield climbed 18 basis points to
0.615 percent in the afternoon session after dropping as much as
12 basis points in the morning to a record low of 0.315 percent.
Ten-year JGB futures dropped 2.49 points to 143.55
on the day to a near two-month low. They hit a record high of
146.41 in morning trade.