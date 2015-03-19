TOKYO, March 19 The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond skidded to a six-week low on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest rates.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 4.5 basis points to 0.315 percent, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries.

The Fed downgraded its economic view and lowered its interest rate trajectory on Wednesday, sending U.S. Treasury yields sharply lower.

(Reporting by Tokyo marekts team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)