TOKYO Dec 1 Purchases of Japanese government bonds in November by the Bank of Japan for the first time exceeded the amount of debt issued in that month, setting a new milestone that highlights the market distortions created by the BOJ's huge easing programme.

Data released by the central bank through November and calculated by Reuters showed that the BOJ bought a total 11.169 trillion yen ($93.98 billion) of JGBs, compared to around 10.7 trillion yen of government debt the Ministry of Finance sold last month.

The BOJ's JGB buying in November jumped from the 6.73 trillion in October, reflecting its shock decision on Oct. 31 to expand its monetary easing programme by boosting its JGBs holdings by 80 trillion yen a year, from 50 trillion yen.

The BOJ's purchases of debt has tightened supply, pushing the two-year JGB yield below zero for the first time last week.

Yields of all maturities are feeling the gravitational pull of the BOJ's powerful easing and the five-year yield could eventually touch zero, said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

The five-year yield stood at 0.100 percent on Monday and a decline below 0.095 percent would take it to record lows.

"Ideally the BOJ should not be conducting such operations as it is resulting in a loosening of fiscal discipline and destroying the market's ability to function. Yields are under immense downward pressure," Inadome said.

With the central bank soaking up debt in large quatitities, the bond market has been able to brush off a decision by Japan's $1.1 trillion Government Public Investment Fund in October to cut its huge JGB holdings in favour of equities and foreign assets.

Similarly, JGBs reacted little when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month opted to delay a second stage of a sales tax hike, which is expected to help fund the heavily indebted country's rising welfare spending.

"The JGB market has developed a serious dependency on the BOJ," said Teruyoshi Saotome, fixed income research analyst at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

Some in the market are bracing for further BOJ easing with the recent drop in crude oil prices and the deflationary forces it exerts further complicating the central bank's pledge to lift inflation to 2 percent by next fiscal year.

(1 US dollar = 118.8400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Hiroyasu Hoshi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)