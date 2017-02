TOKYO, July 12 Japan's 10-year government bond futures hit a nine-year high on Thursday after the Bank of Japan said after its two-day policy meeting that it would scrap minimum rate of 0.1 percent for buying of short-term securities to ensure smooth purchases.

The 10-year JGB futures were up 7 ticks at 144.23 after hitting 144.35, their highest since June 2003, following the BOJ announcement. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)