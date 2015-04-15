TOKYO, April 15 The Osaka Securities Exchange has begun to review the product design of superlong 20-year Japanese government bond futures to increase their trading, with changes possible as early as this summer, according to sources with knowledge of the plan.

Twenty-year JGB futures contracts <0#JTB:> were re-listed last April after a 12-year hiatus. But their trading has dwindled and no trade has been made for the past month.

"It is positive for the market to review the 20-year JGBs, which have not been easy to use," said Shuichi Ohsaki, a bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The exchange is considering changing the cheapest-to-deliver cash bonds for the futures to those with as close as 20 years to maturity, instead of 18 years left to maturity which are being used now. The change would make the 20-year futures contract more convenient for hedging for 20-year bond auctions.

The OSE is also looking to change their price increments to 0.01 point from the current 0.05.

Osaka Exchange officials declined to comment about the review. (Reporting by Hiroyasu Hoshi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)