TOKYO Feb 14 Ten-year Japanese government bond futures surged after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy on Tuesday by expanding its asset-buying programme by 10 trillion yen ($130 billion), with the increase to be used to buy JGBs.

Futures rose as high as 143.37, and were last up 0.22 point at 142.59.

The BOJ said at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting that it would expand its liquidity-boosting program to 65 trillion yen from 55 trillion yen. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)