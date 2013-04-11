DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
TOKYO, April 11 Ten-year Japanese government bond futures rose sharply in the start of the afternoon session on Thursday after the Bank of Japan said it would buy long-dated bonds on Friday as part of its debt buying operations announced last week.
The 10-year futures were up 0.03 point at 144.19 by 0337 GMT. They ended the morning session 0.47 point lower at 143.69.
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.