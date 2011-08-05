TOKYO Aug 5 Japanese government bonds jumped on Friday and the yield curve flattened sharply as investors rushed to the safety of bonds from equities on worries that the global economy may be running out of gas.

The yield on 30-year bonds fell to a 10-month low and looked set to post its biggest weekly fall since late 2008, when the collapse of Lehman Brothers scared investors around the world.

"Many market players still remember the horror of the Lehman shock. That's driving flight-to-quality bids," said Ruixue Xu, strategist at RBS.

A massive fall in U.S. shares on Thursday was fanning worries that the U.S. economy is sputtering, and some market players were starting to worry that recession could not be ruled out.

"Investors are losing confidence in the economic outlook. The economy seems to be running out of gas after the Fed wound down QE2. And you can't expect stimulus from fiscal policy, and U.S. stocks fell even after they had a debt ceiling deal. There's a feeling that there's nothing they can do for the economy," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.22 point to 142.32 2JGBv1.

The 10-year cash bond yield dropped to as low as 0.985 percent -- its lowest in nine months -- before stepping back, on profit-taking, to 0.995 percent , still down 2.0 basis points on the day.

As investors turned bullish on bonds, they flocked to the very long end of the yield curve, such as 20- and 30-year bonds.

The 20-year yield bond yield fell 3.0 basis points to 1.730 percent . The 30-year bond yield declined 3.5 basis points to 1.875 percent, having fallen 13 basis points so far this week, on target for the largest fall since December 2008.

Bond yields could drop further if U.S. payroll data due at 1230 GMT on Friday shows recovery in the job market is losing momentum.

And even if the data surprises on the upside, that is unlikely to dispel concerns about the economy given that a string of U.S. data, including key manufacturing numbers, has pointed to subpar growth, market players also said.

"Yields will keep falling. My gut feeling is that investors have so far bought about a half of what they want to buy, planning to buy the rest after the payroll data," the fund manager said. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)