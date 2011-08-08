* Investors shifting funds from long-dated bonds, curve steepens

* Medium-dated bonds draw demand as shares fall

* Demand weakens below 1 pct on 10-yr yield

* Futures' 100- and 200-day MAs may form golden cross

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 8 Long-dated Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday after investors trimmed positions to reduce duration risks in their portfolios due to concerns about the debt crises in Europe and the United States, steepening the yield curve.

Traders said Japanese life insurers and banks were seen taking profits on bonds with maturities of more than 10 years to prepare for a possible stock market selloff after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating and with Europe's debt problems continuing.

Players took a wait-and-see stance in thin trade on Monday, and JGBs were facing selling pressure ahead of a 40-year auction on Tuesday and a five-year sale on Thursday, a trader at a U.S. brokerage said.

"JGBs are likely to be supported by falls in share prices and the U.S. and European debt problems, but demand weakens when the 10-year yield is below 1 percent," he said.

Players said there is limited room for yields to fall unless the Federal Reserve takes additional monetary easing steps.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1 basis point at 1.010 percent after climbing to as high as 1.025 percent. The yield marked a nine-month low of 0.985 percent on Friday.

September 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed up 0.04 point to 142.37, having hit a session high of 142.45, in sight of a nine-month high of 142.59 hit on Friday. On the charts, JGB futures continue to show bullish momentum, with the 100- and 200-day moving averages about to form a golden cross for the first time since October 2009.

JGB futures mostly stayed below Friday's close in the morning session but turned positive as Nikkei average extended losses in the afternoon.

The Nikkei fell more than 2 percent as already poor sentiment following the U.S. credit downgrade was exacerbated by sharp drops in Asian markets.

The yield curve steepened as the yield on 20-year bonds rose more than those of shorter-dated maturities. The 20-year yield was up 2.5 basis points at 1.780 percent. It hit a 10-month low of 1.710 percent on Friday.

The five-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.330 percent, likely supported by demand from investors who want to shorten durations in their portfolios, players said.

The spread of five- and 20- yields sharply widened from a seven-month low of 141 basis points hit earlier this month to 145 basis points.

Three-month euro-yen futures JEYv1 were up 1 basis point at 99.690, having briefly marked a five-month high of 99.695, supported by short-covering, traders said.

According to market participants, the repo rate slightly declined from last week and was stable around 0.095 percent, with no sign of disturbance from the U.S. downgrade. The repo rate is an important funding cost for bond dealers to finance their inventories.

More than 50 percent of market players expect Japanese government bond yields to fall this week, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday, reflecting concern over the U.S. downgrade and Europe's debt woes. The survey was conducted from Friday to 8 a.m. on Monday (2300 GMT Sunday).

The market approached Tuesday's 400 billion yen 40-year JGB auction with a measure of optimism, with the cheapness relative to other superlong maturities seen as a draw to investors, particularly those such as life insurers looking match the duration of the liabilities with their assets.

Japan's Ministry of Finance increased the 40-year issuance amount for fiscal 2011/2012 to 1.6 trillion yen ($20.3 billion) from 1.2 trillion yen in fiscal 2010/11.

Forty-year JGBs were only introduced in 2007 and an annual issuance amount of 1.6 trillion yen for fiscal 2011/12 would still be much lower than the 13.2 trillion yen for the 20 years and 5.6 trillion yen for the 30 years. ($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)