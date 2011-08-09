TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese government bond futures
rose to a nine-month high on Tuesday as investors rushed for the
safety of bonds from riskier assets as share prices tumbled
worldwide in the wake of a U.S. debt downgrade.
* A massive fall in U.S. shares on Monday was fanning
concerns about a deepening in the global debt crisis, and some
market players were starting to worry that recession could not
be ruled out.
* The Nikkei average tumbled more than 4 percent in
heavy volume on Tuesday, posting its biggest one-day fall since
the March earthquake.
* "JGBs are directly reacting to the sharp selloff in stock
markets as people were not expecting them to go down that much,"
said Nobuto Yamazaki, executive fund manager at DIAM Asset
Management.
* Players expected a limited impact on the overall JGB
market from a 400 billion yen ($5 billion) 40-year JGB auction
on Tuesday as the issue amount is relatively small. The Ministry
of Finance reopened its No.4 40-year JGBs first sold in May,
with a 2.2 percent coupon.
* "If the auction draws decent demand, it may have a
positive effect on the overall JGB market, but today's market is
totally focused on the riskoff mood and people are concentrating
on how long shares will keep falling," Yamazaki said.
* The benchmark 10-year yield was down 0.5
basis points at 1.000 percent, having hit a fresh nine-month low
of 0.975 percent. The five-year yield also fell to a nine-month
low, at 0.315 percent, down 1.5 basis points.
* The yield curve bull flattened as superlongs such as 20
and 30 years outperformed at one point when the Nikkei extended
losses, but traders noted profit-taking tended to emerge at
lower yields from investors, possibly to cover losses expected
from plunging shares.
Superlongs lost ground at the end of the morning session,
tilting the curve in a steepening direction.
($1 = 77.670 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)