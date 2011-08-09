* Superlongs plunge after weak 40-yr auction; curve bear-steepens

* Five, 10-year yields had earlier hit fresh 9-month lows

* Fed meeting in focus for hints of possible easing ahead

By Akiko Takeda and Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 9 Japanese government bonds prices slid on Tuesday after the weakest demand in nearly four years at a 40-year bond auction sparked selling and weighed particularly on superlong bonds, causing the yield curve to steepen.

JGBs, which had earlier hit multimonth highs on safe-haven demand as global equities tumbled following a U.S. credit rating downgrade, also sank into negative territory as Tokyo stocks pared losses in the afternoon.

Market players are now turning their focus to a Federal Reserve meeting later on Tuesday for clues as to whether the U.S. central bank might take additional policy steps to support the economy, which could support stocks and other riskier assets.

"Market expectations are growing that the Fed will do something, although the markets themselves appear uncertain what the real cause of the turmoil is," said Hiroki Shimazu, a senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The auction of 400 billion yen ($5 billion) in 40-year JGBs saw the bid-to-cover ratio fall to 2.03 from 3.13 at the previous sale in May, marking the lowest on records stretching back to November 2007.

The tender, a re-opening of the 2.2 percent coupon No.4 issue sold in May, produced a highest yield of 2.3200 percent.

"The recent turmoil in the global financial markets has been too great, credit markets are in a mess ... so investors appear to have held back from buying the 40-year JGBs today," said a trader at a European brokerage.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4 basis points at 1.045 percent, after marking a fresh nine-month low of 0.975 percent ahead of the auction results.

The five-year yield, which had fallen to a nine-month low at 0.315 percent at one stage, climbed 2 basis points to 0.350 percent.

The yield curve steepened sharply in the afternoon as the 30-year yield, which had dropped as low as 1.895 percent earlier in the day, surged more than 10 basis points to 2.030 percent after the bond sale. The 20-year yield rose 6 basis points to 1.835 percent .

The spread of five- and 30-year yields widened sharply to 164 basis points, from a 10-month low of 153 basis points hit earlier this month.

Next on market players' radars is the Fed meeting and what measures it may consider to prevent economic conditions from taking a turn for the worse.

Many participants still believe debt markets that have liquidity are the best place to park their money amid the turmoil and worries about a U.S. recession. But Tuesday's reversal moves, such as rebounds in some Asian equity markets, suggested the possibility of a rebound in U.S. stocks.

Late on Friday, Standard and Poor's cut the U.S. long-term credit rating by one notch to AA-plus on concerns about debt levels in the world's largest economy.

The Nikkei average closed down 1.7 percent, after tumbling more than 4 percent earlier, as retail investors bought on dips.

($1 = 77.670 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)