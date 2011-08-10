* Bargain hunters emerge, but wary of chasing yields lower
* Superlongs recoup losses after Tuesday's weak 40-yr
auction
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Aug 10 Japanese government bond futures
inched up on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to
keep rates near zero for another two years, but gains were
limited with cash bond yields already hovering near multimonth
lows.
Cash bond prices were mixed as superlongs -- such as 20- and
30-years -- outperformed as they recouped losses made after
Tuesday's weak 40-year JGB auction, while 10-year bonds were
weighed down as banks sold the maturity and purchased five-year
notes.
The 30-year yield, which had jumped as high as 2.030 percent
after the 40-year bond sale, declined to 1.960 percent, down 2.5
basis points from Tuesday's close . The 20-year
yield was down 0.5 basis points at 1.815 percent .
Market participants said the Bank of Japan's outright
purchase of JGBs with maturities of more than 10 years helped to
lift superlongs.
JGB futures rose but trimmed gains after the Nikkei stock
average climbed 1.1 percent to above 9,000. September
10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point at 142.19 2JGBv1, but
off a nine-month high of 142.64 marked on Tuesday.
"Because we saw some correction in the JGB market yesterday
and with the Fed's pledge, JGBs are being supported by bargain
hunting," said Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
But buying in JGBs seems to have run its course for now
after the 10-year yield dropped below 1 percent on Tuesday and
with the Nikkei recovering above 9,000 on Wednesday, he added.
The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.040 percent
, though it hit a session low of 1.015 percent
Wednesday morning . The yield hit a nine-month low of
0.975 percent on Tuesday.
The two-year yield was unchanged at 0.135
percent while the five-year yield was down 1 basis points at
0.340 percent .
Speculation is now centering on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
appearance at the Aug. 26 Jackson Hole conference, where his
comments last year were interpreted as signalling that the
quantitative easing programme had just ended.
With fiscal stimulus seen as out of reach due to a drive for
fiscal tightening in major economies, monetary policy is seen as
the only option. However, there is plenty of uncertainty
regarding central banks' ability to stimulate economies with
rates already so low, market participants said.
"I doubt share prices will keep rising from current levels
as central banks' policies are not helping to lift the real
economy, they are simply pumping liquidity by purchasing bonds
and keeping rates low," said Jun Fukashiro, chief fund manager
at Toyota Asset Management.
In its policy statement, the Fed said U.S. economic growth
was proving considerably weaker than expected and said inflation
would remain contained for the foreseeable future. It added that
the unemployment rate, currently at 9.1 percent, would come down
only gradually.
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to record lows on
Tuesday, driven by the Fed's pledge to keep interest rates near
zero for another two years and by speculation the U.S. central
bank would return to the bond market to stimulate the economy.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)