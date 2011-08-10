* Bargain hunters emerge, but wary of chasing yields lower

* Superlongs recoup losses after Tuesday's weak 40-yr auction

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 10 Japanese government bond futures inched up on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates near zero for another two years, but gains were limited with cash bond yields already hovering near multimonth lows.

Cash bond prices were mixed as superlongs -- such as 20- and 30-years -- outperformed as they recouped losses made after Tuesday's weak 40-year JGB auction, while 10-year bonds were weighed down as banks sold the maturity and purchased five-year notes.

The 30-year yield, which had jumped as high as 2.030 percent after the 40-year bond sale, declined to 1.960 percent, down 2.5 basis points from Tuesday's close . The 20-year yield was down 0.5 basis points at 1.815 percent .

Market participants said the Bank of Japan's outright purchase of JGBs with maturities of more than 10 years helped to lift superlongs.

JGB futures rose but trimmed gains after the Nikkei stock average climbed 1.1 percent to above 9,000. September 10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point at 142.19 2JGBv1, but off a nine-month high of 142.64 marked on Tuesday.

"Because we saw some correction in the JGB market yesterday and with the Fed's pledge, JGBs are being supported by bargain hunting," said Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

But buying in JGBs seems to have run its course for now after the 10-year yield dropped below 1 percent on Tuesday and with the Nikkei recovering above 9,000 on Wednesday, he added.

The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.040 percent , though it hit a session low of 1.015 percent Wednesday morning . The yield hit a nine-month low of 0.975 percent on Tuesday.

The two-year yield was unchanged at 0.135 percent while the five-year yield was down 1 basis points at 0.340 percent .

Speculation is now centering on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's appearance at the Aug. 26 Jackson Hole conference, where his comments last year were interpreted as signalling that the quantitative easing programme had just ended.

With fiscal stimulus seen as out of reach due to a drive for fiscal tightening in major economies, monetary policy is seen as the only option. However, there is plenty of uncertainty regarding central banks' ability to stimulate economies with rates already so low, market participants said.

"I doubt share prices will keep rising from current levels as central banks' policies are not helping to lift the real economy, they are simply pumping liquidity by purchasing bonds and keeping rates low," said Jun Fukashiro, chief fund manager at Toyota Asset Management.

In its policy statement, the Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably weaker than expected and said inflation would remain contained for the foreseeable future. It added that the unemployment rate, currently at 9.1 percent, would come down only gradually.

Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to record lows on Tuesday, driven by the Fed's pledge to keep interest rates near zero for another two years and by speculation the U.S. central bank would return to the bond market to stimulate the economy. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)