TOKYO Aug 11 Japanese government bonds rose on Thursday, with futures hovering near a nine-month high as concern over the French banking system intensified and investors sought safety in government debt, but gains were limited as players hedged their positions ahead a five-year JGB auction.

* The Ministry of Finance set a 0.3 percent coupon on 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) of five-year JGBs it is offering on Thursday, down from 0.4 percent at the previous sale in July and the lowest since November. The MOF releases the auction results at 12:45 (0345 GMT).

* The five-year sector looks expensive on the yield curve, analysts said, but with lower volatility than other maturities and with the possibility of further monetary easing amid ongoing yen strength, the sale is expected to draw smooth demand from investors such as Japanese banks, the main players in the maturity.

* "JGBs were lifted by overseas factors, but didn't move as much (as debt markets abroad) ... I think people are waiting to see how the five-year auction turns out," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief rates strategist at JPMorgan.

* September 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were up 0.15 point at 142.34, but off their session high of 142.47 and the closing price of LIFFE listed JGB futures at 142.45 FYBc1, as broker hedging weighed, players said. JGB futures hit a nine-month high of 142.64 marked earlier this week.

* The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.5 basis points at 1.025 percent , while the five-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.325 percent. Both yields hit nine-month lows earlier this week.

* Superlongs -- 20 and 30 years -- underperformed with the 20-year yield flat at 1.815 percent and the 30-year yield unchanged at 1.955 percent. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)