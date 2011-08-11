* Investors start eye domestic fiscal issues, bond issuance

* Five-year JGB auction draws lacklustre demand

* Players are increasingly cautious on chasing prices higher

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 11 Japanese government bond futures fell on Thursday, weighed down by profit-taking by investors reluctant to chase prices higher with rising expectations that increased debt sales to finance post-quake rebuilding will push up JGB yields.

Despite sharp falls in global share prices the previous day, Japan's Nikkei share average remained resilient on Thursday, prompted selling of JGB futures, market participants said.

JGB futures opened higher as concern over the French banking system intensified and investors sought safety in government debt, but they lost ground after a 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) auction of five-year JGBs drew lacklustre demand, reflecting investors' wariness about chasing prices higher.

September 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed down 0.07 point at 142.12 after hitting a session high of 142.47. JGB futures marked a nine-month high of 142.64 earlier this week.

Prospect grew that Prime Minister Naoto Kan will resign this month and the market started to eye the possibility of additional bond issuance in Japan's next extra budget to fund reconstruction after the March quake and tsunami.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult to buy the 10-year yield below the critical 1 percent level just based on overseas developments," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

"In addition to this overheated level of JGBs, Prime Minister Kan's resignation is approaching ... we aren't sure if it's going to be a coalition government or not, but additional bond issuance is becoming a realistic prospect with the discussions on an extra budget likely after he steps down, and this is not a positive factor for JGBs."

The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.040 percent , while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis points to 0.345 percent. Both yields hit nine-month lows of 0.975 and 0.315 percent respectively earlier this week.

Superlongs -- 20 and 30 years -- underperformed with the 20-year yield up 1.5 basis points at 1.830 percent and the 30-year yield climbing by the same amount to 1.970 percent.

The bids for the five-year auction totalled 3.37 times the amount of offers accepted, down from 3.52 at the previous auction. The ratio is also lower than the 3.51 the average in the past 12 sales.

The tail was 0.03, widening from 0.01 at the previous auction last month. The tail is the difference between the average and the lowest price at an auction. A wider tail suggests there is less consensus about where the new bonds should be priced and is regarded as a sign of weak demand.

"The auction result was not as strong as the market expected, with the tail widening to a level not seen since before the March 11 earthquake. This was simply because investors were not eager to buy as absolute yield levels were low," said Yusuke Ikawa, a rates strategist at RBS Securities.

"But investor demand is expected to get stronger on dips, and that is why the JGB market is remaining firm."

Japanese investors are still keen to buy JGBs on dips, but some are also interested in taking positions in U.S. Treasuries or Bunds as spreads between maturities are still much wider and more volatile than JGBs, money managers said.

The spread of 2- and 5-year JGB yields is as tight as 20 basis points while the spread of U.S. bonds is more than 70 basis points. (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Michael Watson)