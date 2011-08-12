TOKYO Aug 12 Japanese government bond futures
inched up on Friday, supported by bargain hunting around the key
142 line, but superlongs underperformed the market on
expectations that increased debt sales to finance post-quake
rebuilding will push up JGB yields.
* September 10-year JGB futures edged up 0.08 point to
142.20 2JGBv1 by the midday break. The lead contract earlier
fell as low as 141.93, which is just above the 20-day moving
average of 141.90. Market participants say this level has been
supporting futures since mid-July.
Earlier this week, the September contract hit a nine-month
high of 142.64.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 0.5 basis point at
1.040 percent , off a two-week high of 1.050
percent hit in early trade. It marked a nine-month low of 0.975
percent earlier this week, supported by safe-haven demand amid
tumbling global equities following a downgrade of the U.S debt
rating and amid Europe's ongoing debt problems.
* The two-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.145
percent , while the five-year yield was flat at
0.335 percent .
* The yield curve bear-steepened as superlongs, such as 20-
and 30-years, underperformed. The 20-year yield climbed 2 basis
points to 1.845 percent , hitting a two-week high,
while the 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.990 percent.
* Prospects are growing that Prime Minister Naoto Kan will
resign this month, and the market is eyeing the possibility of
additional bond issuance to fund reconstruction after the March
quake and tsunami, analysts said.
* The U.S. credit downgrade also raised fears that other
countries may be downgrade targets, market participants said.
"After the downgrade of U.S. debt, which is seen as a
safe-haven, the market is on the lookout for the next one ...
one of them is France, because its banks' exposure to Greek debt
is large, and the other is debt-ridden Japan," said a fund
manager of fixed-income at a Japanese bank.
* The cost to insure buyers of Japan's sovereign debt
against default held steady, with credit default swaps around
100 basis points. U.S. credit default swaps have eased to around
50 basis points, after rising as high as 63 basis points in the
wake of the downgrade.
* Market players also said a dismal 40-year JGB auction on
Tuesday has been weighing on longer-dated JGBs such as the
30-years.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Additional reporting by Hiroyasu
Hoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)